2020 Mazda MAZDA3

51,396 KM

$29,590

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

GT w/ Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

51,396KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10211874
  • Stock #: 19757
  • VIN: 3MZBPADM0LM127109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,396 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake

Seating

60/40 split fold-down rear seatback

Additional Features

Keyless Entry System
USB
Backup Cam
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate
8-Speaker Audio System
Pandora® internet radio
7-inch LCD meter display
Power windows with one-touch up/down

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

