Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

43,614 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT w/ Premium Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT w/ Premium Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

43,614KM
Used
VIN JM1BPBMM9L1156517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,614 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

homelink
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Driver Memory Seat
Lane Keep Assist System
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Active Driving Display
Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go Function
Lane Departure Warning Alert
Steering Wheel Mounted Audi Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Mazda MAZDA3