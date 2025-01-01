Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

30,360 KM

Details Features

$26,690

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT AWD w/ Premium Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12518440

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT AWD w/ Premium Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,690

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
30,360KM
VIN JM1BPBMM9L1147672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 52896
  • Mileage 30,360 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
12V outlet
USB Input
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 27,752 KM $27,490 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru Impreza Sport-Tech AWD w/ EyeSight Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Subaru Impreza Sport-Tech AWD w/ EyeSight Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 37,172 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 16,500 KM $37,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,690

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Mazda MAZDA3