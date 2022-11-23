Menu
2020 Mazda MAZDA3

22,951 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT W/ Nav, HUD, Apple CarPlay, Bose Audio

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT W/ Nav, HUD, Apple CarPlay, Bose Audio

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

22,951KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9342601
  • Stock #: 15419
  • VIN: JM1BPAMM6L1154766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 15419
  • Mileage 22,951 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
Power Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Bose Premium Sound System
Dual Zone Climate Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Parking Sensors
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights
Navigation
Blind Spot Monitoring
Head up display
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
8.8" Colour Display
Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Power Drivers Seat W/ Driver Seat Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

