Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

20,226 KM

Details Description Features

$38,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A220 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A220 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,490

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
20,226KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10505559
  • Stock #: 22260
  • VIN: WDD3G4FB4LW042719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,226 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist
WIRELESS CHARGING

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Power Front Seats
TOUCHSCREEN
USB Ports
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Power Output
Full Digital Cluster Display
Driver Memory Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2020 Honda Civic Sed...
 56,498 KM
$27,890 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Hat...
 33,176 KM
$31,890 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer X...
 70,984 KM
$27,890 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory