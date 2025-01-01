Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Start/Stop , Cruise Control , Drive Mode Select and more!

The top features for this 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class include:

Auto Start/Stop
Cruise Control
Drive Mode Select
Attention Assist
Traffic Light View
Power Front Seats
Panoramic Sunroof
Navigation

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 46347

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

36,500 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

250 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

250 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,500KM
VIN W1K3G4FB3LJ233772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 46347
  • Mileage 36,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Start/Stop , Cruise Control , Drive Mode Select and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class include:

Auto Start/Stop
Cruise Control
Drive Mode Select
Attention Assist
Traffic Light View
Power Front Seats
Panoramic Sunroof
Navigation

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 46347

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Vents
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Headlights
Power folding side mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
ATTENTION ASSIST
Active Brake Assist

Additional Features

USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
Auto Start/Stop
Memory Front Seats
Drive Mode Select
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Traffic Sign Assist
Traffic Light View
SOS Call Support

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG