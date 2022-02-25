2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

$43,800 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 0 6 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8359839

8359839 Stock #: PC7960

PC7960 VIN: W1K3G4FB9LW043719

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7960

Mileage 13,060 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Run flat tires 12 one-touch open/close door unlock integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Touch screen display Emergency interior trunk release range Rear Brake Type: Disc sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Impact sensor: battery disconnect Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Antenna type: element Floor material: carpet Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Front brake diameter: 12.6 Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Additional key: removable valet Electronic parking brake: auto off Grille color: black with chrome accents Wheel spokes: 10 Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Front brake width: 1.2 Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear brake width: 0.4 4WD type: on demand Headlights: LED Wifi: hotspot compatible Center console trim: aluminum Dash trim: aluminum Door trim: aluminum Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Integrated Window defogger: rear Rear brake diameter: 11.6 Steering ratio: 14.4 Connected in-car apps: Google POIs Alternator: 115 amps LAMP FAILURE Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. Infotainment screen size: 7 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Power Panoramic Automatic emergency braking: front Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front speed sensitive Google search with read function horn/light operation vehicle location rear center with cupholders Crosswind stabilization Smartphone integration: Android Auto Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Infotainment: MBUX Navigation data: send destination to vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.