2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

Listing ID: 9237559

9237559 Stock #: PC8809

PC8809 VIN: W1K7X6BB4LA033227

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 22,289 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat door pockets Drive mode selector SiriusXM Travel Link Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.27 Exterior Rear fog lights Additional Features Rear Wood 2 10 Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist one-touch open/close door unlock Active suspension integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Stainless Steel Vehicle immobilizer range power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Upholstery: leatherette Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Easy entry: power steering wheel Parking sensors: front Front struts Suspension control: electronic Rear seat type: bucket Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Tire type: performance Front brake diameter: 14.2 Center console: front console with armrest and storage Limited slip differential: rear Impact sensor: battery disconnect Surround sound: 5.1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Front brake width: 1.4 Rear brake diameter: 14.2 Rear brake width: 1.0 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Total speakers: 14 Navigation system: hard drive Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Interior accents: aluminum Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Premium brakes Tuned suspension: sport Foot pedal trim: aluminum Electronic parking brake: auto off Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Rear struts Grille color: black with chrome accents Spare tire kit: tire sealant Wheel spokes: 10 Power windows: safety reverse Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas 4WD type: on demand Headlights: LED Armrests: rear center with cupholders Camera system: rear multi-view Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents Cross traffic alert: rear Rear spoiler: electronically controlled Internet radio app: Gracenote Premium brand: Burmester Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Rear headrests: integrated Dash trim: leatherette Door trim: leatherette Window defogger: rear Upholstery accents: contrast stitching Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate Footwell lights: color-adjustable Center console trim: leatherette Exhaust: integrated Steering ratio: 14.4 Connected in-car apps: Google POIs LAMP FAILURE Customizable instrument cluster Watts: 640 Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Wireless charging station: front Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Cornering Automatic emergency braking: front Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status rear folding maintenance due reverse gear tilt power glass voice operated 12V front sensor-activated auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive element Google search Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. with read function horn/light operation send destination to vehicle vehicle location 12V rear driving performance wing faux suede SiriusXM Weather Crosswind stabilization quad tip Smartphone integration: Android Auto Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Starter type: starter/belt alternator Active parking system: fully automated Battery: lithium ion Mild hybrid system Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated Exhaust tip color: stainless steel Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible

