2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG
GT 53 4MATIC+, 429HP, AMG NIGHT PKG, AMG CARBON, NAV
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$124,800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,289 KM
Vehicle Description
429HP | 4MATIC+ AWD | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PLUS | PARKING PACKAGE | ACTIVE MULTICONTOUR SEAT PACKAGE | AMG LIGHT DISPLAY | EXCLUSIVE LEATHER INTERIOR | AMG MATTE CARBON TRIM | 20-INCH AMG WHEELS | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | AMBIENT LIGHTING | WIRELESS CHARGING | PARKTRONIC | PARKING PILOT WITH 360-DEGREE CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST | ACTIVE STEERING ASSIST | ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST DISTRONIC | APPLE CARPLAY | GOOGLE AUTO | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2020 Mercedes AMG GT53 features a Polar White exterior finish with AMG Exterior Night Package, 20-inch AMG wheels, and Silver Anodized AMG Brake Calipers. Inside it features a Two-Tone Red Pepper/Black Exclusive leather interior with AMG Matte Carbon trim throughout, a Heated AMG Performance Steering Wheel finished in Nappa leather and DINAMICA microfiber, a Burmester Surround Sound System, Ambient Lighting, AMG Floor Mats, Wireless Device Charging, Climate Controlled Seats (Heated and Vented), Active Multicontour Seat Package, AMG Track Pace and much more.
This car also features the Driving Assistance Package Plus, DISTRONIC Active Distance Assist, Parking Pilot with PARKTRONIC (360-degree Camera/Surround View), Smartphone Integration Package with Apple Carplay and Google Auto support, Active Steering Assist, AMG Ride Control, Active Speed Limit Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist and more.
Powering the AMG GT53 4MATIC+ is a snarling inline-six-cylinder engine that features a supercharger, a turbocharger, an intercooler, and a small electric motor. From a stop, the electric motor and supercharger fill in the brief lapse before the turbo is fully committed. The 3.0-liter, which packs a combined 429 horsepower, snaps necks whenever you touch the accelerator. Combined with Mercedes AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G automatic transmission and 4MATIC+ AWD drivetrain this AMG GT53 reaches 0-100 km/h in under 4.1 seconds.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
