2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

22,289 KM

$124,800

+ tax & licensing
$124,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

GT 53 4MATIC+, 429HP, AMG NIGHT PKG, AMG CARBON, NAV

GT 53 4MATIC+, 429HP, AMG NIGHT PKG, AMG CARBON, NAV

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$124,800

+ taxes & licensing

22,289KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9237559
  • Stock #: PC8809
  • VIN: W1K7X6BB4LA033227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8809
  • Mileage 22,289 KM

Vehicle Description

429HP | 4MATIC+ AWD | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PLUS | PARKING PACKAGE | ACTIVE MULTICONTOUR SEAT PACKAGE | AMG LIGHT DISPLAY | EXCLUSIVE LEATHER INTERIOR | AMG MATTE CARBON TRIM | 20-INCH AMG WHEELS | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | AMBIENT LIGHTING | WIRELESS CHARGING | PARKTRONIC | PARKING PILOT WITH 360-DEGREE CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST | ACTIVE STEERING ASSIST | ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST DISTRONIC | APPLE CARPLAY | GOOGLE AUTO | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2020 Mercedes AMG GT53 features a Polar White exterior finish with AMG Exterior Night Package, 20-inch AMG wheels, and Silver Anodized AMG Brake Calipers. Inside it features a Two-Tone Red Pepper/Black Exclusive leather interior with AMG Matte Carbon trim throughout, a Heated AMG Performance Steering Wheel finished in Nappa leather and DINAMICA microfiber, a Burmester Surround Sound System, Ambient Lighting, AMG Floor Mats, Wireless Device Charging, Climate Controlled Seats (Heated and Vented), Active Multicontour Seat Package, AMG Track Pace and much more.







This car also features the Driving Assistance Package Plus, DISTRONIC Active Distance Assist, Parking Pilot with PARKTRONIC (360-degree Camera/Surround View), Smartphone Integration Package with Apple Carplay and Google Auto support, Active Steering Assist, AMG Ride Control, Active Speed Limit Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist and more.







Powering the AMG GT53 4MATIC+ is a snarling inline-six-cylinder engine that features a supercharger, a turbocharger, an intercooler, and a small electric motor. From a stop, the electric motor and supercharger fill in the brief lapse before the turbo is fully committed. The 3.0-liter, which packs a combined 429 horsepower, snaps necks whenever you touch the accelerator. Combined with Mercedes AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G automatic transmission and 4MATIC+ AWD drivetrain this AMG GT53 reaches 0-100 km/h in under 4.1 seconds.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Drive mode selector
SiriusXM Travel Link
Passenger Seat
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.27
Rear fog lights
Rear
Wood
2
10
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Stainless Steel
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Rear seat type: bucket
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Limited slip differential: rear
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Surround sound: 5.1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Front brake width: 1.4
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake width: 1.0
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 14
Navigation system: hard drive
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Premium brakes
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Wheel spokes: 10
Power windows: safety reverse
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
4WD type: on demand
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Camera system: rear multi-view
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Cross traffic alert: rear
Rear spoiler: electronically controlled
Internet radio app: Gracenote
Premium brand: Burmester
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Rear headrests: integrated
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Upholstery accents: contrast stitching
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Center console trim: leatherette
Exhaust: integrated
Steering ratio: 14.4
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Watts: 640
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
rear folding
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
element
Google search
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
with read function
horn/light operation
send destination to vehicle
vehicle location
12V rear
driving performance
wing
faux suede
SiriusXM Weather
Crosswind stabilization
quad tip
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Starter type: starter/belt alternator
Active parking system: fully automated
Battery: lithium ion
Mild hybrid system
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

