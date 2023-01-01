Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

57,556 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

AMG C43, 385HP, CONVERTIBLE, CF INTERIOR TRIM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,556KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cranberry Red/Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9789
  • Mileage 57,556 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 MERCEDES-BENZ AMG C43 | 385HP | AMG ENHANCED 3.0L V6 BITURBO | AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9 SPEED AUTOMATIC | CONVERTIBLE | PADDLE SHIFTERS | AMG STEERING WHEEL | CARBON FIBRE TRIM | AMG CALIPERS | DIGITAL GAUGE | BURMESTER PREMIUM SPEAKERS | ANDRIOD AUTO | APPLE CAR PLAY | DRIVER ATTENTION WARNING | STABILITY CONTROL | REAR VIEW CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |







The 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 is a sporty and dynamic compact luxury car that perfectly encapsulates the fusion of performance and sophistication. At the heart of this compact powerhouse lies a handcrafted 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine, delivering an impressive 385 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. This engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and Mercedes-Benz's 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, providing the C43 with an exhilarating driving experience marked by quick acceleration and precise handling.







Inside the cabin, the AMG C43 offers a luxurious and driver-focused interior. High-quality materials and craftsmanship are evident throughout, with supportive sport seats upholstered in premium leather. The dual 10.25-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system provide a user-friendly interface for accessing navigation, entertainment, and connectivity features. The AMG Performance Steering Wheel and aluminum paddle shifters emphasize the vehicle's sporting intentions.







In summary, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 is an impressive compact luxury performance car, offering a combination of style, power, and advanced technology. It caters to those who seek an engaging driving experience without sacrificing the refinement and comfort associated with the Mercedes-Benz brand. Whether navigating city streets or enjoying spirited drives on winding roads, the AMG C43 delivers a dynamic and rewarding driving experience.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rollover Protection System
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Drive mode selector

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Exterior

Rear fog lights
Run flat tires

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Convertible roof wind blocker
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Convertible rear window: glass
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Surround sound: 5.1
Rear brake width: 0.9
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Front brake width: 1.4
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Total speakers: 11
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Wheel spokes: 5
Alternator: 180 amps
Steering ratio: 14.1
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in.
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Automatic emergency braking: front
Crosswind stabilization
Navigation data: send destination to vehicle
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Rear headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Side airbags: front / rear
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear
Crumple zones: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / element
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / memory card slot
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / voice operated
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search
Phone: hands free / voice operated
Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel
Center console trim: leatherette / wood
Dash trim: leatherette / wood
Door trim: leatherette / wood
Interior accents: aluminum / leather / woodgrain
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Convertible roof: power / remote operation / soft top

