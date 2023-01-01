2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 5 5 6 K M Used

PC9789 VIN: WDDWK6EB7LF941017

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Cranberry Red/Black

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 57,556 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rollover Protection System Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Cargo Area Light Drive mode selector Suspension Air Suspension Convenience Clock External temperature display Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar PERFORMANCE EXHAUST Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Exterior Rear fog lights Run flat tires Additional Features digital odometer Radio data system Braking Assist Convertible roof wind blocker Active suspension speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Steering wheel trim: leather Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Rear seatbelts: 3-point Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Upholstery: leatherette Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Knee airbags: dual front Subwoofer: 2 Front struts Suspension control: electronic Convertible rear window: glass Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front brake diameter: 14.2 Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Surround sound: 5.1 Rear brake width: 0.9 Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Axle ratio: 3.07 Emergency braking preparation Front brake width: 1.4 Hill holder control Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Exhaust: quad tip Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear brake diameter: 12.6 Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Painted brake calipers Rearview monitor: in dash Premium brakes Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Foot pedal trim: aluminum Electronic parking brake: auto off Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Digital Sound Processing Grille color: black with chrome accents Total speakers: 11 Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench Wheel spokes: 5 Alternator: 180 amps Steering ratio: 14.1 Premium brand: Burmester Watts: 590 Wheels: aluminum alloy Window defogger: rear Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate Customizable instrument cluster Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in. Cargo area floor mat: carpet Automatic emergency braking: front Crosswind stabilization Navigation data: send destination to vehicle Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible Side curtain airbags: front / rear Floor mats: front / rear Cupholders: front / rear Fuel economy display: MPG / range Emergency locking retractors: front / rear Front headrests: adjustable / 2 Rear headrests: adjustable / 2 Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function Side airbags: front / rear Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear Crumple zones: front / rear Antenna type: diversity / element Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / memory card slot Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / voice operated Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14 Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14 Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search Phone: hands free / voice operated Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel Center console trim: leatherette / wood Dash trim: leatherette / wood Door trim: leatherette / wood Interior accents: aluminum / leather / woodgrain Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback Convertible roof: power / remote operation / soft top

