$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C43, 385HP, CONVERTIBLE, CF INTERIOR TRIM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10530501
- Stock #: PC9789
- VIN: WDDWK6EB7LF941017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Cranberry Red/Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC9789
- Mileage 57,556 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 MERCEDES-BENZ AMG C43 | 385HP | AMG ENHANCED 3.0L V6 BITURBO | AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9 SPEED AUTOMATIC | CONVERTIBLE | PADDLE SHIFTERS | AMG STEERING WHEEL | CARBON FIBRE TRIM | AMG CALIPERS | DIGITAL GAUGE | BURMESTER PREMIUM SPEAKERS | ANDRIOD AUTO | APPLE CAR PLAY | DRIVER ATTENTION WARNING | STABILITY CONTROL | REAR VIEW CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 is a sporty and dynamic compact luxury car that perfectly encapsulates the fusion of performance and sophistication. At the heart of this compact powerhouse lies a handcrafted 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine, delivering an impressive 385 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. This engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and Mercedes-Benz's 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, providing the C43 with an exhilarating driving experience marked by quick acceleration and precise handling.
Inside the cabin, the AMG C43 offers a luxurious and driver-focused interior. High-quality materials and craftsmanship are evident throughout, with supportive sport seats upholstered in premium leather. The dual 10.25-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system provide a user-friendly interface for accessing navigation, entertainment, and connectivity features. The AMG Performance Steering Wheel and aluminum paddle shifters emphasize the vehicle's sporting intentions.
In summary, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 is an impressive compact luxury performance car, offering a combination of style, power, and advanced technology. It caters to those who seek an engaging driving experience without sacrificing the refinement and comfort associated with the Mercedes-Benz brand. Whether navigating city streets or enjoying spirited drives on winding roads, the AMG C43 delivers a dynamic and rewarding driving experience.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Suspension
Convenience
Mechanical
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.