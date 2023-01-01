$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4M,CONVERTIBLE,AMG SPORT,PREMIUM,TECH PKG
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC9975
- Mileage 65,346 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 MERCEDES BENZ C300 4MATIC CONVERTIBLE | AWD | 255 HP | 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I4 | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | PREMIUM PACKAGE | INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE | TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | 360 CAMERA | NAVIGATION | AMBIENT LIGHTING | BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT | RAIN SENSOR | CRUISE CONTROL | 18'' AMG DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS | ECO START/STOP FUNCTION | MIRRORS PACKAGE | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2020 Mercedes C300 4Matic Convertible offers efficiency and power from a turbocharged 255 Horsepower 2.0L engine and 9-Speed Paddle Shift Auto Transmission. With the confidence of 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive in this pristine C300 you will feel safe in all weather situations. Coming in Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior with the Black Soft Top and with a luxurious feeling Black interior the car also looks beautiful. Enjoy on-road guidance from a Navigation System and have other features like HD Radio, Heated Power-Operated Seats, Blind spot Detection and many more. The AMG Package adds an AMG inspired front and rear bumper as well as sports seats and steering wheel.
Convenient features like rain-sensing wipers, Heated Power Mirrors, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, LED Lighting, available Satellite Radio, are included as well. We know safety is your number one concern so this C300 is equipped with 12-way protection from 8 airbags, Stability and Traction Control, TPMS.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Platinum Cars Inc.
