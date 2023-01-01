2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
2020 MERCEDES BENZ C300 4MATIC CONVERTIBLE | AWD | 255 HP | 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I4 | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | PREMIUM PACKAGE | INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE | TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | 360 CAMERA | NAVIGATION | AMBIENT LIGHTING | BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT | RAIN SENSOR | CRUISE CONTROL | 18 AMG DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS | ECO START/STOP FUNCTION | MIRRORS PACKAGE | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX The 2020 Mercedes C300 4Matic Convertible offers efficiency and power from a turbocharged 255 Horsepower 2.0L engine and 9-Speed Paddle Shift Auto Transmission. With the confidence of 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive in this pristine C300 you will feel safe in all weather situations. Coming in Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior with the Black Soft Top and with a luxurious feeling Black interior the car also looks beautiful. Enjoy on-road guidance from a Navigation System and have other features like HD Radio, Heated Power-Operated Seats, Blind spot Detection and many more. The AMG Package adds an AMG inspired front and rear bumper as well as sports seats and steering wheel. Convenient features like rain-sensing wipers, Heated Power Mirrors, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, LED Lighting, available Satellite Radio, are included as well. We know safety is your number one concern so this C300 is equipped with 12-way protection from 8 airbags, Stability and Traction Control, TPMS. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and youll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

65,346 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4M,CONVERTIBLE,AMG SPORT,PREMIUM,TECH PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4M,CONVERTIBLE,AMG SPORT,PREMIUM,TECH PKG

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 10733810
  2. 10733810
  3. 10733810
  4. 10733810
  5. 10733810
  6. 10733810
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
65,346KM
Used
VIN W1KWK8EBXLG012025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9975
  • Mileage 65,346 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 MERCEDES BENZ C300 4MATIC CONVERTIBLE | AWD | 255 HP | 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I4 | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | PREMIUM PACKAGE | INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE | TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | 360 CAMERA | NAVIGATION | AMBIENT LIGHTING | BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT | RAIN SENSOR | CRUISE CONTROL | 18'' AMG DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS | ECO START/STOP FUNCTION | MIRRORS PACKAGE | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2020 Mercedes C300 4Matic Convertible offers efficiency and power from a turbocharged 255 Horsepower 2.0L engine and 9-Speed Paddle Shift Auto Transmission. With the confidence of 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive in this pristine C300 you will feel safe in all weather situations. Coming in Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior with the Black Soft Top and with a luxurious feeling Black interior the car also looks beautiful. Enjoy on-road guidance from a Navigation System and have other features like HD Radio, Heated Power-Operated Seats, Blind spot Detection and many more. The AMG Package adds an AMG inspired front and rear bumper as well as sports seats and steering wheel.







Convenient features like rain-sensing wipers, Heated Power Mirrors, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, LED Lighting, available Satellite Radio, are included as well. We know safety is your number one concern so this C300 is equipped with 12-way protection from 8 airbags, Stability and Traction Control, TPMS.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rollover Protection System
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Exterior

Rear fog lights
Run flat tires

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Convertible roof wind blocker
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Front struts
Convertible rear window: glass
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Surround sound: 5.1
Front brake width: 1.3
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Interior accents: woodgrain
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Total speakers: 11
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Alternator: 150 amps
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Wheel spokes: 5
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Steering ratio: 15.5
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Rear brake width: 0.5
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in.
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Automatic emergency braking: front
Crosswind stabilization
Navigation data: send destination to vehicle
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Rear headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Side airbags: front / rear
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear
Crumple zones: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / element
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / memory card slot
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / voice operated
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Exhaust: dual tip / integrated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search
Phone: hands free / voice operated
Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel
Convertible roof: power / remote operation / soft top
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

Used 2021 BMW X6 XDRIVE40I,PREMIUM,M SPORT,CARBON FIBER,MASSAGE for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 BMW X6 XDRIVE40I,PREMIUM,M SPORT,CARBON FIBER,MASSAGE 47,886 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S560 4M,LWB,PREMIUM,AMG SPORT,INTELLIGENT DRIVE for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S560 4M,LWB,PREMIUM,AMG SPORT,INTELLIGENT DRIVE 52,260 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC,AMG SPORT,PROGRESSIVE,COMFORT PKG for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC,AMG SPORT,PROGRESSIVE,COMFORT PKG 52,561 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class