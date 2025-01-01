$26,990+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Nav
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,500KM
VIN 55SWF8EB2LU333791
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 67661
- Mileage 119,500 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Driver Seat Memory System and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Push Button Start
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Blindspot Sensors
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 67661
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Safety
Brake Assist
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class