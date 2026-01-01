2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

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<div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=1>Cash Price: $28,950 Finance Price: $26,950</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=2>Clean CarFax. 18-inch AMG alloy wheels | 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | AMG styling package | Premium synthetic leather seating surfaces | Power-adjustable front seats with memory | Heated front seats | Panoramic sunroof | Central media display | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto smartphone integration | Blind Spot Assist | Active Brake Assist | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Keyless start | LED High Performance headlamps | Integrated backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (255HP) with 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Call us to book a test drive: <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a><br>Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/>Apply for Used Car Financing</a><br>Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Pricing </h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. <span style=text-decoration: underline;>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999</span>. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Financing</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>We welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>car loan online</a>. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>———————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Vehicle Review</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=12>The 2020 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC with the AMG Package is a beautifully sculpted, highly sophisticated, and incredibly dynamic luxury sedan that perfectly blends athletic styling with everyday elegance. Commanding attention on the streets of the GTA, its striking exterior profile is highlighted by the aggressive AMG body styling, brilliant LED headlamps, and stylish 18-inch AMG alloy wheels. Inside the remarkably quiet and thoughtfully crafted cabin, the C300 ensures you stay completely comfortable with premium seating, an expansive panoramic sunroof, intuitive dual-zone automatic climate control, and heated front seats to effortlessly handle unpredictable Ontario winters. Staying seamlessly connected on the go is simple thanks to the brilliant central display featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Driven by a highly responsive and refined 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 255 horsepower, paired with a remarkably fluid 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic transmission and the supreme confidence of 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive, the C300 delivers an agile, confident, and highly polished driving experience in any season. Complete with an integrated backup camera and advanced safety features like Blind Spot Assist and Active Brake Assist, this luxurious sedan is an incredibly smart, secure, and prestigious choice. We have a wide selection of used luxury vehicles to help you choose.</p></div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Warranty</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Trade-In / Appraisal</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Have a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————— ———————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Visit / Showroom Info</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Visit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:<br>Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8<br>Call us at <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a> to book a test drive or ask questions.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Who we are</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Autorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>used car dealership</a>, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Disclaimers</h3><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices exclude HST and licensing.</span></li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.</span></li></ul>

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

93,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC | AMG Pkg | Pano roof | BSM | CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle
14511250

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC | AMG Pkg | Pano roof | BSM | CarPlay

Location

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

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Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
93,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 55SWF8EB5LU333994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RC598
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $28,950 Finance Price: $26,950

Clean CarFax. 18-inch AMG alloy wheels | 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | AMG styling package | Premium synthetic leather seating surfaces | Power-adjustable front seats with memory | Heated front seats | Panoramic sunroof | Central media display | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto smartphone integration | Blind Spot Assist | Active Brake Assist | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Keyless start | LED High Performance headlamps | Integrated backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (255HP) with 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.

Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC with the AMG Package is a beautifully sculpted, highly sophisticated, and incredibly dynamic luxury sedan that perfectly blends athletic styling with everyday elegance. Commanding attention on the streets of the GTA, its striking exterior profile is highlighted by the aggressive AMG body styling, brilliant LED headlamps, and stylish 18-inch AMG alloy wheels. Inside the remarkably quiet and thoughtfully crafted cabin, the C300 ensures you stay completely comfortable with premium seating, an expansive panoramic sunroof, intuitive dual-zone automatic climate control, and heated front seats to effortlessly handle unpredictable Ontario winters. Staying seamlessly connected on the go is simple thanks to the brilliant central display featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Driven by a highly responsive and refined 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 255 horsepower, paired with a remarkably fluid 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic transmission and the supreme confidence of 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive, the C300 delivers an agile, confident, and highly polished driving experience in any season. Complete with an integrated backup camera and advanced safety features like Blind Spot Assist and Active Brake Assist, this luxurious sedan is an incredibly smart, secure, and prestigious choice. We have a wide selection of used luxury vehicles to help you choose.

————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
  • Prices exclude HST and licensing.
  • Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
  • Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
  • All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
  • Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
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$26,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Autorama

416-739-7262

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class