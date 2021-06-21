Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

1,830 KM

Details Description Features

$69,800

+ tax & licensing
$69,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C43,4MATIC,362HP,DISTRONIC, NAV,PANO,BURMESTER

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C43,4MATIC,362HP,DISTRONIC, NAV,PANO,BURMESTER

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$69,800

+ taxes & licensing

1,830KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7448216
  Stock #: PC7186
  VIN: 55SWF6EB5LU334423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7186
  • Mileage 1,830 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 MERCEDES-BENZ C43 AMG 4MATIC | 385 HP | AWD | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | ACTIVE EXHAUST | HEATED FRONT SEATS | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ELECTRIC FOLDING MIRRORS | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | COLLISION WARN. SYST. WITH BRAKE INT. | AMG WHEELS | CRANBERRY RED LEATHER | AMBIENT ILLUMINATION | DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS | | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX | ONE OWNER







The 2020 Mercedes-Benz C43 is the perfect sports sedan that luxury that's packed in a powerful package. The AMG 3.0L V6 Twin Turbo engine producing 385 Horsepower. In combination with its 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, this car will take you from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds. That is a impressive time for a 4-door family saloon car. The Polar White Exterior with AMG exterior upgrades, AMG wheels and Aerodynamic elements, this car will look great. The Sports Seats and the Performance AMG Steering Wheel also enhances the interior look. The interior is wrapped in Cranberry Red leather and will look stunning in combination with the sleek white exterior.







This Mercedes comes with Blind Spot Assist, Active Park Assist, Collision Warning System with Active Brake Intervention, Back up camera as well as Parking Distance Controls. All these features will make your drive safer and more convenient. As an added feature, with just a push of a button you will be able to open valves in the exhaust to make it louder. You will also have the Dynamic Switch to adjust the Ride from from Eco and Comfort to Sport depending on what you need.







Enjoy comfort options like Heated Seats with power adjustment, all full leather of course. Climate Control comes standard, as well has HD Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity, Memory Seats, Dynamic Drive Mode and more. For your safety, this C43 comes standard with Dual Stage Driver and Passenger Front Airbags.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Passenger Seat
Trip Odometer
Phone
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay
Air Suspension
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Rear
3
Wood
2
LEATHER
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Woodgrain
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
14
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Puddle Lamps
Braking Assist
Run flat tires
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Active suspension
door pockets
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Surround sound: 5.1
Rear brake width: 0.9
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Front brake width: 1.4
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Additional key: removable valet
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Total speakers: 11
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Wheel spokes: 5
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Alternator: 180 amps
Steering ratio: 14.1
Wifi: hotspot compatible
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Center console trim: leatherette
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in.
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
rear folding
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
sensor-activated
speed sensitive
safety reverse
element
Google search
with read function
horn/light operation
vehicle location
12V rear
remotely operated
Crosswind stabilization
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: send destination to vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

