2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

$67,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 , 1 2 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10178544

10178544 Stock #: PC9453

PC9453 VIN: WDD5J5DB7LN074783

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9453

Mileage 18,120 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Cargo Area Light driver seat Sunglasses holder Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar PERFORMANCE EXHAUST Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.46 Exterior Rear fog lights Additional Features Rear 3 Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist 12 one-touch open/close door unlock integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Touch screen display Vehicle immobilizer range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear seat folding: split Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Total speakers: 8 Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Tire type: performance Center console: front console with armrest and storage Easy entry: power driver seat Impact sensor: battery disconnect Front brake diameter: 13.8 Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Memorized settings: 3 driver Antenna type: element Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Front shock type: monotube Rear shock type: monotube Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Premium brakes Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Foot pedal trim: aluminum Electronic parking brake: auto off Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Grille color: black with chrome accents Spare tire kit: tire sealant Power windows: safety reverse Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar 4WD type: on demand Headlights: LED Interior accents: metallic-tone Camera system: rear multi-view Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru Wheel spokes: multi-spoke Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Wheels: aluminum alloy Rear headrests: integrated Window defogger: rear Upholstery accents: contrast stitching Dash trim: metallic Door trim: metallic Connected in-car apps: Google POIs Alternator: 115 amps LAMP FAILURE Customizable instrument cluster Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in. Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Power Panoramic Automatic emergency braking: front Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front sensor-activated speed sensitive Google search with read function horn/light operation vehicle location rear center with cupholders Gesture infotainment controls Vehicle exit safety system Crosswind stabilization Smartphone integration: Android Auto Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Infotainment: MBUX Navigation data: send destination to vehicle Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated Instrument cluster screen size: 10.25 in. Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.