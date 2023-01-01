Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

18,120 KM

Details Description Features

$67,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$67,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

AMG CLA45 4MATIC, NIGHT PKG, EXCLUSIVE PKG, NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

AMG CLA45 4MATIC, NIGHT PKG, EXCLUSIVE PKG, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 10178544
  2. 10178544
  3. 10178544
  4. 10178544
  5. 10178544
  6. 10178544
  7. 10178544
  8. 10178544
  9. 10178544
  10. 10178544
  11. 10178544
  12. 10178544
  13. 10178544
  14. 10178544
  15. 10178544
  16. 10178544
Contact Seller

$67,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
18,120KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10178544
  • Stock #: PC9453
  • VIN: WDD5J5DB7LN074783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9453
  • Mileage 18,120 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX | 2020 MERCEDES BENZ CLA45 AMG 4MATIC | AWD | 382HP | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | AMG EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | MIRROR PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | AMG STEERING WHEEL | KEYLESS GO | BURMESTER AUDIO | 360 CAMERA | HEADS UP DISPLAY | PANOROMIC SUNROOF | MEMORY PACKAGE | TRACK PACE | ADAPTIE CRUISE CONTROL (DISTRONIC PRO) | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO |







The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG features a 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder making 382-horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to its Active Sport Exhaust System, it sounds and feels like an absolute beast on the road, every blip of the throttle will put a smile on your face. The powerful engine in combination of snappy dual-clutch 8-speed automatic transmission makes this smaller Mercedes feel like a true sports car.







This AMG CLA45 features a Black exterior with black accents throughout thanks to the AMG Exterior Night Package, rear trunk spoiler, AMG wheels, and Siler AMG brake calipers. Inside it features a Red leather upholstery with DINAMICA microfiber accents, an AMG Performance steering wheel, ambient lighting and much more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Comfort

HEATED

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.46

Exterior

Rear fog lights

Additional Features

Rear
3
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
12
one-touch open/close
door unlock
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 8
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Antenna type: element
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front shock type: monotube
Rear shock type: monotube
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
4WD type: on demand
Headlights: LED
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Camera system: rear multi-view
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Wheel spokes: multi-spoke
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Rear headrests: integrated
Window defogger: rear
Upholstery accents: contrast stitching
Dash trim: metallic
Door trim: metallic
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Alternator: 115 amps
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in.
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
speed sensitive
Google search
with read function
horn/light operation
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
Gesture infotainment controls
Vehicle exit safety system
Crosswind stabilization
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Infotainment: MBUX
Navigation data: send destination to vehicle
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated
Instrument cluster screen size: 10.25 in.
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 48,992 KM
$65,800 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz E...
 38,684 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Rang...
 29,005 KM
$89,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory