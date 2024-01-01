$51,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
AMG CLA 45 4MATIC Coupe*MAGNO PAINT*
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Certified
$51,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,201 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW, DESIGNO MOUNTAIN GREY MAGNO PAINT, ULTRA RARE, AMG DRIVERS PACKAGE, NAVIGATIONS PACKAGE, AMBIENT LIGHTING, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, PREMIUM PACKAGE, LOADED WITH OPTIONS, FULLY CERTIFIED & 160 POINT INSPECTION INCLUDED, $51888 + HST & LIC. THIS IS A REAL BEAUTY FOR YOU MERCEDES LOVERS, YOUR AMG AWAITS.
Vehicle Features
