2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

<p>WOW, DESIGNO MOUNTAIN GREY MAGNO PAINT, ULTRA RARE, AMG DRIVERS PACKAGE, NAVIGATIONS PACKAGE, AMBIENT LIGHTING, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, PREMIUM PACKAGE, LOADED WITH OPTIONS, FULLY CERTIFIED & 160 POINT INSPECTION INCLUDED, $51888 + HST & LIC. THIS IS A REAL BEAUTY FOR YOU MERCEDES LOVERS, YOUR AMG AWAITS.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**</span></p><p><span style=box-sizing: border-box;> </span></p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
89,201KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN W1K5J5DB7LN104218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,201 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW, DESIGNO MOUNTAIN GREY MAGNO PAINT, ULTRA RARE, AMG DRIVERS PACKAGE, NAVIGATIONS PACKAGE, AMBIENT LIGHTING, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, PREMIUM PACKAGE, LOADED WITH OPTIONS, FULLY CERTIFIED & 160 POINT INSPECTION INCLUDED, $51888 + HST & LIC. THIS IS A REAL BEAUTY FOR YOU MERCEDES LOVERS, YOUR AMG AWAITS.

**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

