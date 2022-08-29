2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

$43,800 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 5 7 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9146998

9146998 Stock #: PC8725

PC8725 VIN: WDD5J4HBXLN062132

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8725

Mileage 80,573 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Cargo Area Light driver seat Ambient Lighting Sunglasses holder Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Exterior Rear fog lights Run flat tires Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist 12 one-touch open/close door unlock integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Touch screen display Vehicle immobilizer range Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear seat folding: split Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Easy entry: power driver seat Impact sensor: battery disconnect Memorized settings: 3 driver Antenna type: element Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Front brake diameter: 13.0 Front headrests: integrated Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Rear brake diameter: 12.6 Interior accents: aluminum Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Electronic parking brake: auto off Grille color: black with chrome accents Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Front shock type: twin-tube gas Headlights: LED Camera system: rear multi-view Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru Axle ratio: 3.46 Wheel spokes: multi-spoke Wifi: hotspot compatible Center console trim: aluminum Dash trim: aluminum Door trim: aluminum Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Integrated Rear headrests: integrated Window defogger: rear Power outlet(s): 115V rear Steering ratio: 14.4 Connected in-car apps: Google POIs Alternator: 115 amps LAMP FAILURE Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. Infotainment screen size: 7 in. Rearview mirror: manual day/night Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Power Panoramic Automatic emergency braking: front Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front speed sensitive Google search with read function horn/light operation vehicle location rear center with cupholders 12V cargo area Gesture infotainment controls Crosswind stabilization Smartphone integration: Android Auto Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Infotainment: MBUX Navigation data: send destination to vehicle Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me

