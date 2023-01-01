2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 5 , 2 6 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10328196

10328196 Stock #: PC9567

PC9567 VIN: W1KZF6JB2LA845123

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9567

Mileage 85,264 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat door pockets Sunglasses holder Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Wheel Comfort HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 2.82 Exterior Rear fog lights Puddle Lamps Run flat tires Additional Features Rear 3 Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist one-touch open/close door unlock integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Vehicle immobilizer range power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Interior accents: wood-tone Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Subwoofer: 2 Front struts Suspension control: electronic Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front brake diameter: 14.2 Center console: front console with armrest and storage Easy entry: power driver seat Impact sensor: battery disconnect Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Antenna type: element Total speakers: 7 Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Front brake width: 1.4 Rear brake diameter: 14.2 Rear brake width: 1.0 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Electronic parking brake: auto off Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Grille color: black with chrome accents Spare tire kit: tire sealant Power windows: safety reverse Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Alternator: 150 amps Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Wheel spokes: 5 Headlights: LED Steering ratio: 15.5 Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Integrated Wheels: aluminum alloy Window defogger: rear Connected in-car apps: Google POIs LAMP FAILURE Customizable instrument cluster Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Automatic emergency braking: front Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due reverse gear tilt power glass voice operated 12V front sensor-activated speed sensitive Google search Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. with read function horn/light operation send destination to vehicle vehicle location rear center with cupholders 12V rear cargo tie-down anchors and hooks remotely operated organizer Crosswind stabilization Smartphone integration: Android Auto Battery rating: 850 CCA Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.