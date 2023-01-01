$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E450 4MATIC, 362HP, BURMESTER SOUND, NAVI, SUNROOF
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10536816
- Stock #: PC9795
- VIN: WDDZF6JB6LA711053
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,455 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 MERCEDES-BENZ E450 4MATIC | 362HP | 3.0L V6 BITURBO | 9G TRONIC AUTOMATIC | SEQUENTIAL SHIFT CONTROL | COMAND NAVIGATION | ANDRIOD AUTO | APPLE CARPLAY | HOMELINK | MB TEX UPHOLSTERY | MEMORY SETTINGS | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | BACK UP CAMERA | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | WIRELESS CHARGING | LEATHER SEATS | CLIMATE CONTROL | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz E450 4MATIC is a testament to the brand's commitment to luxury, performance, and innovation. This midsize luxury sedan offers a striking combination of power and sophistication. Under the hood, a 3.0-liter inline-six turbocharged engine delivers a robust 362 horsepower, allowing for a smooth and exhilarating ride. The 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system ensures exceptional grip and stability, making it suitable for various road conditions.
The exterior design of the E450 is sleek and elegant, characterized by clean lines and the iconic Mercedes-Benz front grille. The sedan's refined appearance exudes a timeless sense of luxury and prestige. The E450's air suspension system offers a comfortable and smooth ride, ensuring that occupants experience a serene journey, even on rough road surfaces.
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz E450 4MATIC perfectly balances performance, technology, and opulence, making it an excellent choice for those who demand both power and luxury in a midsize sedan. Whether you're taking a long highway trip or navigating through city traffic, the E450 is a symbol of automotive excellence and refinement.
