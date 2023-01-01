2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Menu
MERCEDES BENZ E450 CABRIOLET | 4MATIC AWD | TWIN-TURBO V6 | 362HP | 9 SPEED AUTOMATIC | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | COMFORT PACKAGE | MB CONNECT HERMES | AMBIENT LIGHTING | 360 CAMERA | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR WITH WOODEN TRIM | SPORT STEERING WHEEL - LEATHER | MEMORY PACKAGE | LUMBAR SUPPORT ADJUSTMENT | DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS | KEYLESS-GO | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | ANALOGUE CLOCK | DISTRONIC PLUS CRUISE CONTROL | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX The 2019 Mercedes E450 Cabriolet is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Convertible for someone looking to cruise in Class, Style and Personalized Opulence. This E450 boasts a 3.0-litre Twin-Turbo V6 engine, which pumps out 362-horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Mated to a smooth 9-Speed automatic transmission, this combination is efficient and plenty powerful for enjoyable drives, daily commuting, and long grand tours. It features a Diamond white exterior colour with a Black Soft Convertible Top, 19 AMG wheels, and more. Inside it features a Beige leather interior with Wood Trim, Ambient Lighting and much more. This car sports all the luxury features you would expect in any luxury Mercedes Benz. The 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive system is perfect for those Canadian Winters, yet intelligent enough to handle even the most rigorous of driving roads. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate.

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

34,697 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E450 4MATIC AWD,CONVERTIBLE,AMG SPORTS,BURMESTER

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E450 4MATIC AWD,CONVERTIBLE,AMG SPORTS,BURMESTER

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

34,697KM
Used
VIN WDD1K6JB9LF125569

  • Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9937
  • Mileage 34,697 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rollover Protection System
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Exterior

Rear fog lights
Run flat tires

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Convertible roof wind blocker
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Self leveling suspension
Subwoofer: 2
Front struts
Convertible rear window: glass
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Surround sound: 5.1
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 11
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Alternator: 150 amps
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Wheel spokes: 5
Rear brake width: 1.02
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Front brake width: 1.42
Steering ratio: 15.2
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Automatic emergency braking: front
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
Crosswind stabilization
Battery rating: 850 CCA
Axle ratio: 2.83
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Rear headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Side airbags: front / rear
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear
Crumple zones: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / element
Reading lights: front / rear
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / memory card slot
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / voice operated
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Storage: cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / organizer / sunglasses holder
Exhaust: dual tip / integrated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle
Navigation system: hard drive / voice operated
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search
Phone: hands free / voice operated
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / sensor-activated
Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel
Convertible roof: power / remote operation / soft top

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class