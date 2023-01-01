$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E450 4MATIC AWD,CONVERTIBLE,AMG SPORTS,BURMESTER
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Metallic
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC9937
- Mileage 34,697 KM
Vehicle Description
MERCEDES BENZ E450 CABRIOLET | 4MATIC AWD | TWIN-TURBO V6 | 362HP | 9 SPEED AUTOMATIC | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | COMFORT PACKAGE | MB CONNECT HERMES | AMBIENT LIGHTING | 360 CAMERA | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR WITH WOODEN TRIM | SPORT STEERING WHEEL - LEATHER | MEMORY PACKAGE | LUMBAR SUPPORT ADJUSTMENT | DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS | KEYLESS-GO | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | ANALOGUE CLOCK | DISTRONIC PLUS CRUISE CONTROL | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2019 Mercedes E450 Cabriolet is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Convertible for someone looking to cruise in Class, Style and Personalized Opulence. This E450 boasts a 3.0-litre Twin-Turbo V6 engine, which pumps out 362-horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Mated to a smooth 9-Speed automatic transmission, this combination is efficient and plenty powerful for enjoyable drives, daily commuting, and long grand tours.
It features a Diamond white exterior colour with a Black Soft Convertible Top, 19 AMG wheels, and more. Inside it features a Beige leather interior with Wood Trim, Ambient Lighting and much more. This car sports all the luxury features you would expect in any luxury Mercedes Benz. The 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive system is perfect for those Canadian Winters, yet intelligent enough to handle even the most rigorous of driving roads.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
