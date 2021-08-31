Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

36,498 KM

Details Description Features

$144,800

+ tax & licensing
$144,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 63 S, 603 HP, PREMIUM PKG, NIGHT PKG,

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 63 S, 603 HP, PREMIUM PKG, NIGHT PKG,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$144,800

+ taxes & licensing

36,498KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8065246
  • Stock #: PC7762
  • VIN: W1KZF8KB0LA844143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7762
  • Mileage 36,498 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 MERCEDES BENZ E-CLASS AMG E63S | 4.0 LITER TWIN TURBO V8 | 603 HORSEPOWER | PREMIUM PACKAGE | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE | DESIGNO DIAMOND WHITE EXTERIOR | AMG CARBON FIBER TRIM | WINDSHIELD HEATER | BURMESTER 3D SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | SOFT CLOSE DOOR | DESIGNO MACCHIATO BEIGE DINAMICA HEADLINER | AMG CARBON FIBER STEERING WHEEL| CLIMATE COMFORT SEATS | DRIVE DYNAMIC DIRVER SEAT | HEADS UP DISPLAY | 360 CAM | HEATED REAR SEATS | KEYLESS GO | ENERGIZING COMFORT FRONT SEATS | AIR BALANCE PACKAGE | ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST DISTRONIC | ACTIVE STEERING ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2020 AMG E63 S is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Sedan for someone looking for Class, Style, Luxury and especially Performance. With its 4.0L twin Turbo V8 making a crazy 603 Horsepower and 627lb-ft of torque, you will have a blast driving this monster! With the 4-Matic+ AWD System you can be sure to put down the power in all weather scenarios, but with the flip of a switch into DRIFT MODE, the trick locking differential allows a RWD bias! With all the luxury features you expect in this class of car you will be sure to enjoy every drive you have.







With the legendary performance of this 2020 E63S comes with enviable style as well. Featured in an exclusive Mercedes Special Designo Diamond White Exterior and a beautiful designo Macchiato Beige Dinamica Headliner. This color combination is further accentendted with AMG's Night Package, AMG Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel, AMG Carbon Fiber Interior and Exterior Trim.







Inside this beautiful machine comes fully optioned with, intelligent drive package, Distronic Drive assistant, Windshield Heater, Burmester 3D Surround Sound System, Soft Close Doors, Climate Comfort Seats, Driveer Dynamic Seat, Heads Up Display, 360 CAM, Heated Rear Seats, Keyless go Package, and Energizing Comfort Front Seats.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!



6

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Air Suspension
Phone
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Steering Wheel
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Rear fog lights
Rear
3
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
Leatherette
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Cylinder Deactivation
Puddle Lamps
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Active suspension
door pockets
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Center differential: mechanical
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Subwoofer: 2
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
Limited slip differential: rear
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Surround sound: 5.1
Rear brake width: 0.9
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Front brake width: 1.4
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Additional key: removable valet
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 11
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Wheel spokes: 5
4WD type: on demand
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Alternator: 180 amps
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Cross traffic alert: rear
Wheels: painted alloy
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Wifi: hotspot compatible
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Camera system: surround view
variable intermittent
Axle ratio: 3.06
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Steering ratio: 14.5
Exhaust: integrated
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
weather
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Ventilated
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
sensor-activated
speed sensitive
element
Google search
news
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
with read function
horn/light operation
send destination to vehicle
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
remotely operated
organizer
Crosswind stabilization
quad tip
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Battery rating: 850 CCA
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Active parking system: fully automated
microfiber

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

