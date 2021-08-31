+ taxes & licensing
2020 MERCEDES BENZ E-CLASS AMG E63S | 4.0 LITER TWIN TURBO V8 | 603 HORSEPOWER | PREMIUM PACKAGE | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE | DESIGNO DIAMOND WHITE EXTERIOR | AMG CARBON FIBER TRIM | WINDSHIELD HEATER | BURMESTER 3D SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | SOFT CLOSE DOOR | DESIGNO MACCHIATO BEIGE DINAMICA HEADLINER | AMG CARBON FIBER STEERING WHEEL| CLIMATE COMFORT SEATS | DRIVE DYNAMIC DIRVER SEAT | HEADS UP DISPLAY | 360 CAM | HEATED REAR SEATS | KEYLESS GO | ENERGIZING COMFORT FRONT SEATS | AIR BALANCE PACKAGE | ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST DISTRONIC | ACTIVE STEERING ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2020 AMG E63 S is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Sedan for someone looking for Class, Style, Luxury and especially Performance. With its 4.0L twin Turbo V8 making a crazy 603 Horsepower and 627lb-ft of torque, you will have a blast driving this monster! With the 4-Matic+ AWD System you can be sure to put down the power in all weather scenarios, but with the flip of a switch into DRIFT MODE, the trick locking differential allows a RWD bias! With all the luxury features you expect in this class of car you will be sure to enjoy every drive you have.
With the legendary performance of this 2020 E63S comes with enviable style as well. Featured in an exclusive Mercedes Special Designo Diamond White Exterior and a beautiful designo Macchiato Beige Dinamica Headliner. This color combination is further accentendted with AMG's Night Package, AMG Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel, AMG Carbon Fiber Interior and Exterior Trim.
Inside this beautiful machine comes fully optioned with, intelligent drive package, Distronic Drive assistant, Windshield Heater, Burmester 3D Surround Sound System, Soft Close Doors, Climate Comfort Seats, Driveer Dynamic Seat, Heads Up Display, 360 CAM, Heated Rear Seats, Keyless go Package, and Energizing Comfort Front Seats.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
