2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Listing ID: 8065255

Stock #: PC7760

VIN: WDDZH8KB3LA752017

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7760

Mileage 11,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Sunglasses holder Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Wheel Comfort HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Exterior Rear fog lights Additional Features Rear 3 2 LEATHER Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release PERFORMANCE EXHAUST low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level Leatherette PADDLE SHIFTER POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off liftgate USB Radio data system Driver Information System Cylinder Deactivation Puddle Lamps Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets one-touch open/close door unlock Active suspension door pockets Intermittent Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Radio: AM/FM range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Center differential: mechanical Limited slip differential: center Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Subwoofer: 2 Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Tire type: performance Center console: front console with armrest and storage Easy entry: power driver seat Impact sensor: battery disconnect Surround sound: 5.1 Rear brake width: 0.9 Memorized settings: 3 driver Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Front brake width: 1.4 Rear brake diameter: 14.2 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Premium brakes Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Foot pedal trim: aluminum Additional key: removable valet Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Digital Sound Processing Grille color: black with chrome accents Spare tire kit: tire sealant Power windows: safety reverse Total speakers: 11 Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Wheel spokes: 5 4WD type: on demand Headlights: LED Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru Alternator: 180 amps Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents Cross traffic alert: rear Front brake diameter: 15.4 Wifi: hotspot compatible Premium brand: Burmester Watts: 590 Center console trim: aluminum Dash trim: aluminum Door trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Camera system: surround view variable intermittent Axle ratio: 3.06 Window defogger: rear Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate Footwell lights: color-adjustable Steering ratio: 14.5 Exhaust: integrated Connected in-car apps: Google POIs LAMP FAILURE Customizable instrument cluster weather Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Wireless charging station: front Ventilated Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Power Panoramic Automatic emergency braking: front Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front sensor-activated speed sensitive with washer element Google search news Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. with read function horn/light operation send destination to vehicle vehicle location rear center with cupholders 12V rear cargo tie-down anchors and hooks remotely operated organizer Crosswind stabilization quad tip Smartphone integration: Android Auto Battery rating: 850 CCA Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Roof rails: chrome Navigation data: real time traffic Active parking system: fully automated microfiber

