+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2020 MERCEDES-BENZ E-CLASS AMG E63S | 4.0 LITER TWIN TURBO V8 | 603 HP | AMG PACKAGE | NAPPA AMG STEERING WHEEL | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | AMG BRAKES | DRIVING ASSISTANT PLUS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL PLUS | PADDLE SHIFTER | DISTRONIC PLUS WITH CROSS TRAFFIC | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST | MB CONNECT REMOTE START HERMES | HEADS UP DISPLAY | MEMORY PACKAGE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | AUTO DIM MIRRORS | TRACK PACE | 360 CAM | MB CONNECT NAVIGATION | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | HEATED WINDSCREEN WASH | KEYLESS GO | PREMIUM AMBIANCE ILLUMINATION | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The 2020 AMG E63S is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Sedan for someone looking for Class, Style, Luxury and especially Performance. With its 4.0L twin Turbo V8 making a crazy 603 Horsepower and 627lb-ft of torque, you will have a blast driving this monster! With all the luxury features you expect in this class of car you will be sure to enjoy every drive you have.
With the legendary performance of this 2020 E63S comes with enviable style as well. Featured in an exclusive Mercedes Special White Exterior and a beautiful Black Leather stitching with Silver Glass Fiber Trim. To add to the overall uniqueness this vehicle also comes with silver seatbelts and silver accent stitching on the seats.
Inside this beautiful machine comes fully optioned with, Distronic Drive assistant, Windshield Heater, Soft Close Doors, Climate Comfort Seats, Driver Dynamic Seat, Heads Up Display, 360 CAM, Heated Rear Seats, Keyless go Package, android auto , Apple Carplay, active park assist, track pace, navigation and heads up display.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4