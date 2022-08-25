2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Menu
Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Vehicle Description

2020 MERCEDES AMG E53 4MATIC+ SEDAN | 3.0L BITURBO 6-CYLINDER | 429HP | AWD | DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAGE PLUS | LIGHT PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE HIGH | AMG EXTERIOR NIGHT PACKAGE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | DISTRONIC PLUS | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | MASSAGE SEATS | PANORAMIC ROOF | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | AIRMATIC SEMI-ACTIVE AIR SUSPENSION | 360 CAMERA | LIVE TRAFFIC CAPABILITY | TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST | EQ BOOST | AMG SPORT EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR PACKAGE | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | MBCONNECT HERMES LTE MODULE | ELECTRIC ROLLER SUN BLINDS FOR REAR | DYNAMIC HIGH PERFORMACE LED HEADLIGHTS | BURMESTER PREMIUM 3D SOUND SYSTEM | NAPPA LEATHER AMG STEERING WHEEL | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2020 Mercedes AMG E53 is the perfect Luxury Sedan for someone looking for Class, Style, Luxury and especially Performance. It features a 3.0-liter inline-6 engine with twin-scroll turbocharger that brings the power up to 429-horsepower. The E53 also comes with electric motor that is located between the engine and transmission. This EQ Boost ads up to 21 horsepower and works seamlessly with the gas engine. The smooth shifting 9-speed Gearbox delivers power to the intelligent 4Matic+ AWD system. While in most situations the torque between front and rear wheels has 31/69 split, the 4Matic+ system depending on the need can send up to 100% power to the front or the rear wheels.







This AMG E53 Sedan features a stunning Polar White exterior finish with the AMG Night Package, 20 AMG double-spoke wheels, Spoiler Lip, AMG Line Exterior Package and more. The interior has also received AMG treatment. With Nappa Leather/Microfiber DINAMICA Sports Seats and AMG Nappa Leather Sports Steering Wheel you will see and feel luxury across the whole interior. As an added extra the front seats have Massage Function. The interior also features Premium Carbon Fiber trim throughout, Ambient Lighting, a Burmester Surround Sound System, Navigation, Apple Carplay and Android Auto support and so much more!







With voice command Navigation, a Panoramic sunroof to allow plenty of light into the cabin, 360 Camera and Parking Sensors for tight spaces luxury is the priority. The driving experience will be elevated with the 12-inch Dashboard Display that will let you access all the information needed.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

