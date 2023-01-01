$229,800+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G63, 577HP, V8, NIGHT PKG, NAV, BURMESTER
- Listing ID: 10198296
- Stock #: PC9465
- VIN: W1NYC7HJ2LX362688
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9465
- Mileage 28,844 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 MERCEDES AMG G63 | 577HP | TWIN TURBO 4.0L V8 | AWD | 22 INCH AMG CROSS SPOKE RIMS | DIAMOND DESIGN | AMG DRIVERS PACKAGE | ASSISTANCE PACKAGE | ANTI-THEFT PROTECTION PACKAGE | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | STAINLESS STEEL PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE WITH 360 CAMERA | ACTIVE MULTICONTOUR STEEL PACKAGE | COMFORT CONNECTIVITY [ACLAGE | HEATED SEATS | MERCEDES BENZ CONNECT HERMERS SERVICE | PARKTRONIC PARK ASSIST | TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST | COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST | 360 CAM | NAVIGATION | AMG RIDE CONTROL | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | HEATED WINDSCREEN | AMBIENT LIGHTING | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2020 Mercedes-AMG G63 comes with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine that makes 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic gearbox with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters sends all that power to the 4matic all-wheel-drive system. Low-range gearing (2.93:1 reduction) is standard, as are three locking differentials, allowing the G63 to scale steep dirt grades with ridiculous ease. 0-100 km/h comes in just 3.9 seconds. Along with its extra power, the G63 has AMG-specific adjustable suspension tuning. Properly equipped, the G63 can tow up to 6500 pounds.
The exterior features a Black colour and is accented well by the Red AMG brake calipers hiding behind the 22-Inch AMG Cross-Spoke wheels. The interior features Red Nappa leather with a Silver trim throughout. The Interior is also enhanced with a Nappa Leather seats and Ambient Lighting. No other car has this level of off-road capabilities combined with raw horsepower and at the same time offers such a luxury feeling. For added comfort, you and your passengers have Heated and Vented Seats.
The 2020 G63 has a crisp 12.0-inch infotainment interface in the front with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration as well as navigation. With this infotainment you will be able to control almost every feature in the car.
