$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC 300 4MATIC, AMG STYLING, NIGHT PKG, NAV, CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10191867
- Stock #: PC9461
- VIN: WDC0G8EB3LV203079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9461
- Mileage 45,531 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 MERCEDES-BENZ GLC300 4MATIC | AWD | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | NIGHT PACKAGE | BACK-UP CAMERA | NAVIGATION | PANO SUNROOF | HEATED FRONT SEATS | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM WITH ACTIVE BRAKE INTERVENTION | DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS | DIAMOND WHITE METALLIC EXTERIOR | AMBIENCE ILLUMINATION | KEYLESS-GO | ASHTRAY PACKAGE | COMPARTMENT PACKAGE | KEYLESS-GO PACKAGE | MIRRORS PACKAGE | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The 2020 Mercedes GLC300 is the perfect blend between practicality and performance. The GLC's Turbocharged 2.0L 4-cylinder engine delivers Efficiency and Power generating 255 Horsepower. The engine is mated to a 9-Speed 9G Tronic Automatic Transmission. As you'd expect, nine gears translate to almost imperceptible shift points, making for a smooth and quiet ride. And that torque converter contributes to some decent fuel efficiency numbers. \
This 2020 GLC300 comes in White exterior colour and a two tone Red and Black Leather interior with aluminum trim throughout. The exterior also features the AMG Styling Package which enhances the exterior with a front spoiler and side skirts, AMG 19" Multi-Spoke Wheels, AMG Sport Package Exterior, Night Package, Parking Package, Mirror Package, Connectivity Package, Lighting Package with Ambient Lighting and so much more.
Enjoy on-road guidance from Command Navigation System, Backup Camera, Sunroof, HD Radio, Heated Power-Operated Seats, and Blindspot Detection. Convenient features like rain-sensing wipers, Power Mirrors, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, LED Lighting, and available Satellite Radio This GLC300 also features Mercedes' renowned 4-Matic AWD system which was designed to conquer Canadian Winters and give you peace of mind when driving this vehicle all year round.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.