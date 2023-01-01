Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

62,052 KM

Details Description Features

$44,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10493121
  2. 10493121
  3. 10493121
  4. 10493121
  5. 10493121
  6. 10493121
  7. 10493121
  8. 10493121
  9. 10493121
  10. 10493121
  11. 10493121
  12. 10493121
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,590

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
62,052KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10493121
  • Stock #: 22053
  • VIN: WDC0G8EB1LV211505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,052 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #2023020001 as of 04/28/2023.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Safety

Rearview Camera

Windows

PANAROMIC SUNROOF

Additional Features

PUSH START BUTTON
Touchscreen Display
Heated Front & Rear Seats
360 View Camera
BURMESTER AUDIO SYSTEM
Dynamic Drive Mode Select
Leather Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls
Powered Mirrors
Power Memory Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 96,611 KM
$21,590 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Sed...
 37,933 KM
$32,990 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Sonata ...
 104,000 KM
$18,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory