2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 8 , 4 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10611069

10611069 Stock #: 22678

22678 VIN: W1N0G8EB0LV238404

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 22678

Mileage 58,490 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Keyless Entry Navigation Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror Blind Spot Assist Exterior Power Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Comfort Dual Zone A/C Mechanical Push Button Start Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Paddle Shifters Parking Assist Power Front Seats TOUCHSCREEN USB Ports 360 View Camera AUTO STOP/START Drive Mode Select Front Memory Seats SOS Support System

