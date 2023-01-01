Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

58,490 KM

Details Description Features

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 w/ Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 w/ Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

58,490KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10611069
  • Stock #: 22678
  • VIN: W1N0G8EB0LV238404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22678
  • Mileage 58,490 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #2023020001 as of 04/28/2023.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Parking Assist
Power Front Seats
TOUCHSCREEN
USB Ports
360 View Camera
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
Front Memory Seats
SOS Support System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

