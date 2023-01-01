2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Menu
2020 MERCEDES AMG GLC43 4MATIC | AWD | SUV | 3L TURBOCHARGED I6 | 385 HP | AMG SPORTS PACKAGE | AMG STYLING | HEATED SEATS | 360 CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | AMBIENT ILLUMINATION | DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS | 20 AMG RIMS | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | EXPANDED BRAKE ASSIST | AUTONOMOUS BRAKE ASSIST | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX The 2020 Mercedes AMG GLC43 is the perfect blend between practicality and performance. With a powerful 3.0L Turbocharged V6 making 385 Horsepower and a smooth shifting automatic transmission while still having space for 5 adults and plenty of cargo space you can have fun responsibly! Coming in a beautiful Selenite Gray Exterior and Black Leather Interior! With 20 Inch AMG Wheels,Burmester Sound System, 360 Camera and much more! With options such as the AMG Exterior Package, AMG Sport Package, Burmester Surround Sound System and more, this vehicle is loaded! With safety features such as Park Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Collision Warning and plenty more you will always feel like the GLC has your back! WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

62,880KM
Used
VIN WDC0G6EB9LF749609

  • Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9949
  • Mileage 62,880 KM

2020 MERCEDES AMG GLC43 4MATIC | AWD | SUV | 3L TURBOCHARGED I6 | 385 HP | AMG SPORTS PACKAGE | AMG STYLING | HEATED SEATS | 360 CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | AMBIENT ILLUMINATION | DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS | 20 AMG RIMS | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | EXPANDED BRAKE ASSIST | AUTONOMOUS BRAKE ASSIST | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2020 Mercedes AMG GLC43 is the perfect blend between practicality and performance. With a powerful 3.0L Turbocharged V6 making 385 Horsepower and a smooth shifting automatic transmission while still having space for 5 adults and plenty of cargo space you can have fun responsibly! Coming in a beautiful Selenite Gray Exterior and Black Leather Interior! With 20 Inch AMG Wheels,Burmester Sound System, 360 Camera and much more!







With options such as the AMG Exterior Package, AMG Sport Package, Burmester Surround Sound System and more, this vehicle is loaded! With safety features such as Park Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Collision Warning and plenty more you will always feel like the GLC has your back!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Drive mode selector

Air Suspension

Clock
External temperature display

Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Run flat tires

Rear Stabilizer Bar
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.69

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
trailer stability control
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front shock type: gas
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Subwoofer: 2
Suspension control: electronic
Front struts: MacPherson
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Rear brake width: 0.9
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Front brake width: 1.4
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Wheel spokes: 5
Fender lip moldings: black
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Steering ratio: 14.5
Rocker panel color: black
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in.
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Automatic emergency braking: front
Instrument cluster screen size: 5.5 in.
Vehicle exit safety system
Crosswind stabilization
Roof rails: chrome
Infotainment: MBUX
Navigation data: send destination to vehicle
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Crumple zones: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / element
Reading lights: front / rear
Storage: cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / memory card slot
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center with cupholders
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search
Phone: hands free / voice operated
Center console trim: aluminum / wood
Door trim: aluminum / wood
Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel
Rear seat folding: flat / power / split
Exhaust: integrated / quad tip
Power outlet(s): 115V rear / 12V cargo area / 12V front
Dash trim: aluminum / wood
Memorized settings: 3 driver / climate control / driver seat / liftgate / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

