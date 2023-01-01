$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
AMG GLC43 4MATIC,385HP,AMG SPORT,BURMESTER
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9949
- Mileage 62,880 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 MERCEDES AMG GLC43 4MATIC | AWD | SUV | 3L TURBOCHARGED I6 | 385 HP | AMG SPORTS PACKAGE | AMG STYLING | HEATED SEATS | 360 CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | AMBIENT ILLUMINATION | DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS | 20 AMG RIMS | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | EXPANDED BRAKE ASSIST | AUTONOMOUS BRAKE ASSIST | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2020 Mercedes AMG GLC43 is the perfect blend between practicality and performance. With a powerful 3.0L Turbocharged V6 making 385 Horsepower and a smooth shifting automatic transmission while still having space for 5 adults and plenty of cargo space you can have fun responsibly! Coming in a beautiful Selenite Gray Exterior and Black Leather Interior! With 20 Inch AMG Wheels,Burmester Sound System, 360 Camera and much more!
With options such as the AMG Exterior Package, AMG Sport Package, Burmester Surround Sound System and more, this vehicle is loaded! With safety features such as Park Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Collision Warning and plenty more you will always feel like the GLC has your back!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
