2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC300 4MATIC,AWD,PREMIUM PKG,PANO,NAVI,360CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$39,762
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9974
- Mileage 49,925 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 MERCEDES-BENZ GLC300 4MATIC | AWD | 255 HP | 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I4 | 9 SPEED AUTOMATIC | PREMIUM PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE HIGH | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | 360 CAMERA | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | KEYLESS-GO | BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM | EXTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE | KEYLESS-GO PACKAGE | MIRRORS PACKAGE | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM WITH ACTIVE BRAKE INTERVENTION | ANDROID AUTO | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN VEHICLE
Introducing the stunning 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC, a luxury SUV that exudes sophistication and performance. This powerhouse is equipped with a 2.0L Turbo I4 engine that delivers a whopping 255 horsepower and 273 ft. lbs. of torque, providing an exhilarating driving experience.
The exterior of this GLC is finished in a sleek Obsidian Black shade that demands attention on the road. The front grille is adorned with the iconic Mercedes-Benz logo, and the LED headlights and taillights illuminate the path ahead with clarity.
Inside the cabin, you'll be greeted by a Black interior that is both spacious and luxurious. The GLC 300 4MATIC comes standard with heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The system includes Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility, allowing you to stay connected and entertained on the go.Other standard features include a power liftgate, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a rearview camera. The GLC300 4MATIC also boasts a suite of advanced safety features, including forward-collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitoring.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Platinum Cars Inc.
416-510-3333