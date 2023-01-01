Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #2023020001 as of 04/28/2023.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

87,785 KM

Details Description Features

$34,890

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,890

+ taxes & licensing

87,785KM
Used
VIN WDC0G8EB2LV226692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,785 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
Power Front Seats
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
360 View Camera
Memory Front Seats
Dual panel sunroof
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Support System

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

