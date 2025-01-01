2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Drivers Side Mirror, Navigation, Auto Start/Stop and more!<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC include:<br> <br>Auto Dimming Drivers Side Mirror<br>Navigation<br>Auto Start/Stop<br>Electronic Parking Brake<br>Power Liftgate<br>Ambient Lighting<br>Dual Panel Sunroof<br>SOS Call Support<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 44465

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

33,021KM
VIN W1N0G8EBXLV233050

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,021 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Driver's Side Mirror, Navigation, Auto Start/Stop and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC include:

Auto Dimming Driver's Side Mirror
Navigation
Auto Start/Stop
Electronic Parking Brake
Power Liftgate
Ambient Lighting
Dual Panel Sunroof
SOS Call Support

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44465

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Wireless Charger

Bluetooth

Paddle Shifters

Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Power folding side mirrors

Dual Zone A/C

Memory Driver's Seat

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
ATTENTION ASSIST
Active Brake Assist

REAR AIR VENTS
Park Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto Start/Stop
360 degree camera
Dual panel sunroof
Active Blind Spot Assist
Active Lane Keeping Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Traffic Sign Assist
Active Lane Change Assist
Full Digital Cluster Display
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Driver's Side Mirror
Type-C Ports

