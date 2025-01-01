$35,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
300 4MATIC AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Dual Panel Sunroof
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
300 4MATIC AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Dual Panel Sunroof
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,021KM
VIN W1N0G8EBXLV233050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 33,021 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Driver's Side Mirror, Navigation, Auto Start/Stop and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC include:
Auto Dimming Driver's Side Mirror
Navigation
Auto Start/Stop
Electronic Parking Brake
Power Liftgate
Ambient Lighting
Dual Panel Sunroof
SOS Call Support
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 44465
Vehicle Features
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Wireless Charger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Power folding side mirrors
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Seating
Memory Driver's Seat
Safety
Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
ATTENTION ASSIST
Active Brake Assist
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
Park Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto Start/Stop
360 degree camera
Dual panel sunroof
Active Blind Spot Assist
Active Lane Keeping Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Traffic Sign Assist
Active Lane Change Assist
Full Digital Cluster Display
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Driver's Side Mirror
Type-C Ports
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$35,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class