2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

100,321 KM

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

GLC300 4MATIC, COUPE, AMG STYLING, NIGHT PKG, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

100,321KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9810598
  • Stock #: PC9103
  • VIN: W1N0J8EB7LF771409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9103
  • Mileage 100,321 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 MERCEDES-BENZ GLC300 4MATIC | COUPE | AWD | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | BACK-UP CAMERA | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | HEATED FRONT SEATS | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM WITH ACTIVE BRAKE INTERVENTION | DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS | DIAMOND WHITE METALLIC EXTERIOR | AMBIENCE ILLUMINATION | KEYLESS-GO | ASHTRAY PACKAGE | COMPARTMENT PACKAGE | EXTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE | KEYLESS-GO PACKAGE | MIRRORS PACKAGE | NIGHT PACKAGE | 20" AMG MULTI-SPOKE WHEELS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2021 Mercedes GLC300 Coupe is the perfect blend between practicality and performance. The GLC's Turbocharged 2.0L 4-cylinder engine delivers Efficiency and Power generating 255 Horsepower. The engine is mated to a 9-Speed 9G Tronic Automatic Transmission. As you'd expect, nine gears translate to almost imperceptible shift points, making for a smooth and quiet ride. And that torque converter contributes to some decent fuel efficiency numbers. \







This 2021 GLC300 comes in black exterior colour and a Black Anthracite Leather interior with white stitching and Gray open-grained oak wood trim throughout. The exterior also features the AMG Styling Package which enhances the exterior with a front spoiler and side skirts, AMG 20" Multi-Spoke Wheels, Exterior Chrome Package, AMG Sport Package Exterior, Night Package, Parking Package, Mirror Package, Connectivity Package, Lighting Package with Ambient Lighting and so much more.







Enjoy on-road guidance from Command Navigation System, Backup Camera, Sunroof, HD Radio, Heated Power-Operated Seats, and Blindspot Detection. Convenient features like rain-sensing wipers, Power Mirrors, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, LED Lighting, and available Satellite Radio This GLC300 also features Mercedes' renowned 4-Matic AWD system which was designed to conquer Canadian Winters and give you peace of mind when driving this vehicle all year round.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Power Options

Power Steering Wheel

Comfort

Climate Control
HEATED

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Run flat tires

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.27

Additional Features

Rear
Split
3
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
liftgate
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
door unlock
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Subwoofer: 2
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Front brake width: 1.3
Rear brake width: 0.9
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Antenna type: element
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Rear seat folding: flat
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Wheel spokes: 5
Front brake diameter: 13.5
Headlights: LED
Fender lip moldings: black
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Steering ratio: 15.1
variable intermittent
Integrated
Window defogger: rear
Power outlet(s): 115V rear
Rocker panel color: black
Assist handle: rear
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in.
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
12V front
speed sensitive
with washer
Google search
Instrument cluster screen size: 5.5 in.
with read function
horn/light operation
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
remotely operated
12V cargo area
Vehicle exit safety system
Crosswind stabilization
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Infotainment: MBUX
Navigation data: send destination to vehicle
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

