2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
GLE450 4MATIC, PREMIUM PKG, HUD, BURMESTER
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10283124
- Stock #: PC9526
- VIN: 4JGFB5KBXLA035607
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,553 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX | 2020 MERCEDES BENZ GLE 450 | 4MATIC AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | INTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE | INTERIOR EXPRESSION PACKAGE | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | PADDLE SHIFTERS | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATIONPACKAGE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | HERMES LTE UNIT | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | PARKING PACKAGE HIGH | MEMORY SEATS | ROAD SIGN RECOGNITION SYSTEM | MBUX MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM | AUTOMATIC DIMMING MIRRORS | 20 AMG WHEELS | MEMORY PACKAGE | LED HIGH PERFORMANCE LIGHTS | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM
This Mercedes Benz GLE450 4MATIC is powered by a turbo-charged 6-cylinder engine making 362-horsepower. The engine is mated to an efficient 9-speed automatic transmission and everything is tied together to a Mercedes 4MATIC all-wheel drive drivetrain.
The exterior features an White finish with AMG Styling Package, AMG Sport Package, and 20 Double-spoke AMG wheels. The Interior features Beige leather upholstery with wood trim elements, Ambient Lighting, Smartphone Integration Package with Apple Carplay and Android Auto support, Heated Seats, a Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Head-Up Display, 360-degree Camera with Surround View, and much more. This GLE450 is loaded.
This 2020 Mercedes Benz GLE450 is also loaded with multiple features like the new MBUX system. You will be able to access al the info with the new touch pad in the middle. The Apple Carplay and Android Auto will help you with better mobile phone integration. The car has also HERMES LTE unit. With that unit you will have option to have Wi-Fi hotspot, live traffic, remote engine start, remote vehicle monitoring, services for vehicle setup, concierge services and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
