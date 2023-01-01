$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
GLE350 4MATIC AWD,AMG SPORT,PREMIUM,PANO,NAVI,CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9916
- Mileage 67,200 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 MERCEDES BENZ GLE350 4MATIC | 2.0L TURBOCHARGED 4-CYLINDER | 255HP | PREMIUM PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE | KEYLESS-GO PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE HIGH | CLIMATE CONTROLLED CUP HOLDER | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | BURMESTER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | COLLISION WARNING WITH BRAKE INTERVENTION | MB CONNECT SERVICES | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | AMBIENT LIGHTING | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 is the newest generation in the GLE-Class SUV selection. The GLE350 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder engine outputting 255 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 9-speed shiftable automatic transmission and power is sent to all 4-wheels thanks to its 4MATIC drivetrain.
The exterior features a sleek Polar White finish equipped with the AMG Sport / AMG Line Package front spoiler and side skirts, 20" AMG double-spoke wheels. The interior features Black leather with Gray Oak Wood trim, Ambient Lighting, Burmester Premium Sound System, and more.
This 2020 Mercedes Benz GLE350 is also loaded with multiple features like the new MBUX multimedia system. You will be able to access all the info with the new touchpad in the middle. The Apple Carplay and Android Auto will help you with better mobile phone integration. The car has also a HERMES LTE unit.
Vehicle Features
