2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
AMG GLE53, PREMIUM PKG, NIGHT PKG, INTELLIGENT PKG
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 9155332
- Stock #: PC8755
- VIN: 4JGFB6BB7LA142913
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,256 KM
CLEAN CARFAX | 429HP | BITURBO | AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE | INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE | AMG DRIVERS PACKAGE | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | DISTRONIC PLUS ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | AMG TRACK PACE | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM PLUS | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS WITH MASSAGE | HEATED REAR SEATS | MERCEDES BENZ CONNECT HERMERS SERVICE | PARKTRONIC ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST | COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST | 360 CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | NAVIGATION | AMG RIDE CONTROL PLUS | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | AMBIENT LIGHTING | DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | AMG CARBON FIBER TRIM
The 2020 Mercedes AMG GLE53 features a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder engine that makes 429-horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 9G-Tronic 9-speed automatic transmission with AMG Sports Steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sends all that power to the 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system. Along with its extra power, the GLE53 has AMG-specific suspension tuning which makes this SUV capable of overcoming any terrain challenge.
This 2020 Mercedes AMG GLE53 features an Obsidian Black Metallic exterior finish with the AMG Night Package which gives this SUV a blacked out sinister look. This GLE53 sits on a set of 21 AMG double-spoke wheels, AMG Styling Package that adds a front spoiler and side skirts, Dynamic LED headlights and more. The Interior is wrapped in Black AMG Nappa leather with black microfiber DINAMICA inserts and contrast stitching, plus AMG Carbon Fiber trim throughout.
The 2020 AMG GLE53 has a crisp 12.0-inch infotainment interface in the front with Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Navigation and Virtual Cockpit. With this infotainment you will be able to control almost every feature of the car. There are two USB ports up front and an SD card reader. This GLE53 also features a 360-degree camera with Surround View, Parking Pilot, Active Parking Assist, Blind Spot Assist and more features to make your life easy.
