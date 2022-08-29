Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

56,256 KM

Details Description

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

AMG GLE53, PREMIUM PKG, NIGHT PKG, INTELLIGENT PKG

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

AMG GLE53, PREMIUM PKG, NIGHT PKG, INTELLIGENT PKG

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

56,256KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9155332
  Stock #: PC8755
  VIN: 4JGFB6BB7LA142913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8755
  • Mileage 56,256 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX | 429HP | BITURBO | AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE | INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE | AMG DRIVERS PACKAGE | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | DISTRONIC PLUS ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | AMG TRACK PACE | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM PLUS | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS WITH MASSAGE | HEATED REAR SEATS | MERCEDES BENZ CONNECT HERMERS SERVICE | PARKTRONIC ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST | COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST | 360 CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | NAVIGATION | AMG RIDE CONTROL PLUS | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | AMBIENT LIGHTING | DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | AMG CARBON FIBER TRIM







The 2020 Mercedes AMG GLE53 features a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder engine that makes 429-horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 9G-Tronic 9-speed automatic transmission with AMG Sports Steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sends all that power to the 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system. Along with its extra power, the GLE53 has AMG-specific suspension tuning which makes this SUV capable of overcoming any terrain challenge.







This 2020 Mercedes AMG GLE53 features an Obsidian Black Metallic exterior finish with the AMG Night Package which gives this SUV a blacked out sinister look. This GLE53 sits on a set of 21 AMG double-spoke wheels, AMG Styling Package that adds a front spoiler and side skirts, Dynamic LED headlights and more. The Interior is wrapped in Black AMG Nappa leather with black microfiber DINAMICA inserts and contrast stitching, plus AMG Carbon Fiber trim throughout.







The 2020 AMG GLE53 has a crisp 12.0-inch infotainment interface in the front with Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Navigation and Virtual Cockpit. With this infotainment you will be able to control almost every feature of the car. There are two USB ports up front and an SD card reader. This GLE53 also features a 360-degree camera with Surround View, Parking Pilot, Active Parking Assist, Blind Spot Assist and more features to make your life easy.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

