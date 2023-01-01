Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

67,587 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE350 4MATIC, PREMIUM PKG, AMG SPORT PKG, 7 PASS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE350 4MATIC, PREMIUM PKG, AMG SPORT PKG, 7 PASS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 9709519
  2. 9709519
  3. 9709519
  4. 9709519
  5. 9709519
  6. 9709519
  7. 9709519
  8. 9709519
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
67,587KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9709519
  • Stock #: PC9026
  • VIN: 4JGFB4KB2LA027043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9026
  • Mileage 67,587 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 MERCEDES BENZ GLE350 4MATIC | 2.0L TURBOCHARGED 4-CYLINDER | 255HP | PREMIUM PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | KEYLESS-GO PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE HIGH | NAVIGATION | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | COLLISION WARNING WITH BRAKE INTERVENTION | MB CONNECT SERVICES | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | 360 CAMERA | AMBIENT LIGHTING | CANADIAN VEHICLE |







The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 is the newest generation in the GLE-Class SUV selection. The GLE350 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder engine outputting 255 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 9-speed shiftable automatic transmission and power is sent to all 4-wheels thanks to its 4MATIC drivetrain.







The exterior features a sleek Grey finish equipped with the AMG Sport / AMG Line Package front spoiler and side skirts, 21" AMG Multi-spoke wheels. The interior features Black leather with Gray Oak Wood trim, Ambient Lighting, Burmester Premium Sound System, and more.







This 2020 Mercedes Benz GLE350 is also loaded with multiple features like the new MBUX multimedia system. You will be able to access all the info with the new touchpad in the middle. The Apple Carplay and Android Auto will help you with better mobile phone integration. The car has also a HERMES LTE unit.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Drive mode selector

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Power Options

Power Steering Wheel

Comfort

HEATED

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.69

Additional Features

Rear
3
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
liftgate
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Total speakers: 8
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Upholstery: leatherette
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
Antenna type: mast
Subwoofer: 1
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front brake width: 1.26
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Navigation system: hard drive
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Rear seat folding: flat
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Wheel spokes: 5
Headlights: LED
Fender lip moldings: black
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Integrated
Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake width: 0.55
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
speed sensitive
with washer
Google search
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
with read function
horn/light operation
send destination to vehicle
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
remotely operated
Gesture infotainment controls
Vehicle exit safety system
Crosswind stabilization
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Steering ratio: 18.7
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Roof rails: aluminum
Navigation data: real time traffic
Infotainment: MBUX
Active parking system: fully automated
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2019 Audi A6 3.0T qu...
 66,411 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 BMW M8 Competit...
 10,210 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Audi S6 5.2 Qua...
 94,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory