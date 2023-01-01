2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 7 , 5 8 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9709519

9709519 Stock #: PC9026

PC9026 VIN: 4JGFB4KB2LA027043

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Iridium Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9026

Mileage 67,587 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat door pockets Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Wheel Comfort HEATED Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.69 Additional Features Rear 3 Panic Alarm Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off liftgate USB Radio data system Braking Assist one-touch open/close trailer stability control Active suspension integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Vehicle immobilizer range power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Total speakers: 8 Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Upholstery: leatherette Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Armrests: rear center folding with storage Parking sensors: front Front struts Suspension control: electronic Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Center console: front console with armrest and storage Easy entry: power driver seat Antenna type: mast Subwoofer: 1 Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front brake width: 1.26 Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Front brake diameter: 13.0 Navigation system: hard drive Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Foot pedal trim: aluminum Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Grille color: black with chrome accents Power windows: safety reverse Rear seat folding: flat Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Wheel spokes: 5 Headlights: LED Fender lip moldings: black Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Integrated Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting Window defogger: rear Rear brake width: 0.55 Connected in-car apps: Google POIs LAMP FAILURE Customizable instrument cluster Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Power Panoramic Automatic emergency braking: front Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front sensor-activated speed sensitive with washer Google search Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. with read function horn/light operation send destination to vehicle vehicle location rear center with cupholders cargo tie-down anchors and hooks remotely operated Gesture infotainment controls Vehicle exit safety system Crosswind stabilization Smartphone integration: Android Auto Steering ratio: 18.7 Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Roof rails: aluminum Navigation data: real time traffic Infotainment: MBUX Active parking system: fully automated Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me Exhaust tip color: stainless steel Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate power operated Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible

