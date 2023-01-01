Menu
2020 MERCEDES GLS450 4MATIC | 4MATIC AWD | 3.0 INLINE-6 | 7 PASSENGER SEATING | PREMIUM PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | FRONT HEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE HIGH | NIGHT PACKAGE | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | REAR HEATED SEATS | BACK UP CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | MB CONNECT (HERMES) | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | COLLISION WARN. WITH BRAKE INTERVENTION | REAR SUNBLINDS | KEYLESS GO | DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS | EMERGENCY SPARE TIRE | PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | ELECTRIC FOLDING 3RD ROW | CRUISE CONTROL | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX This 2020 Mercedes Benz GLS450 features a beautiful Polar White exterior finish with a Brown/Black premium leather interior. Powered with a 3.0-litre Twin Turbo I6 engine producing 362 horsepower and 369 ft lb of torque, mated to a 9G-TRONIC transmission you will have all the power needed while providing great response from the automatic gearbox. The 4MATIC All-wheel drive system will provide you with a safe and comfortable ride in almost any road condition. The spacious and indisputably luxurious GLS-class sits atop the Mercedes-Benz SUV hierarchy. For easy access and comfort the 3rd Row is electronically foldable. The Front and Second row seats are also heated. The front row seats also have a Ventilation function. You and your passengers will also be able to enjoy the view through the massive Panoramic Sunroof.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

82,606 KM

$73,755

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS450 4M,7 PASSENGER,AMG SPORT,PREMIUM PKG

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS450 4M,7 PASSENGER,AMG SPORT,PREMIUM PKG

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  Stock # PC9971
  2. 10733819
  3. 10733819
  4. 10733819
  5. 10733819
  6. 10733819
$73,755

+ taxes & licensing

82,606KM
Used
VIN 4JGFF5KE2LA270002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Espresso Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9971
  • Mileage 82,606 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 MERCEDES GLS450 4MATIC | 4MATIC AWD | 3.0 INLINE-6 | 7 PASSENGER SEATING | PREMIUM PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | FRONT HEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE HIGH | NIGHT PACKAGE | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | REAR HEATED SEATS | BACK UP CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | MB CONNECT (HERMES) | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | COLLISION WARN. WITH BRAKE INTERVENTION | REAR SUNBLINDS | KEYLESS GO | DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS | EMERGENCY SPARE TIRE | PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | ELECTRIC FOLDING 3RD ROW | CRUISE CONTROL | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2020 Mercedes Benz GLS450 features a beautiful Polar White exterior finish with a Brown/Black premium leather interior. Powered with a 3.0-litre Twin Turbo I6 engine producing 362 horsepower and 369 ft lb of torque, mated to a 9G-TRONIC transmission you will have all the power needed while providing great response from the automatic gearbox. The 4MATIC All-wheel drive system will provide you with a safe and comfortable ride in almost any road condition.







The spacious and indisputably luxurious GLS-class sits atop the Mercedes-Benz SUV hierarchy. For easy access and comfort the 3rd Row is electronically foldable. The Front and Second row seats are also heated. The front row seats also have a Ventilation function. You and your passengers will also be able to enjoy the view through the massive Panoramic Sunroof.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Drive mode selector

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.27

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
In-Dash CD: single disc
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Footwell lights
Surround sound: 5.1
Rear brake width: 0.9
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Front brake width: 1.4
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Total speakers: 13
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Skid plate(s): front
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Wheel spokes: 5
4WD type: on demand
Front brake diameter: 14.8
Rear seat: sliding
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Camera system: surround view
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Rocker panel color: black
Starter type: motor/generator
Hard drive: 10GB
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Automatic emergency braking: front
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
Vehicle exit safety system
Crosswind stabilization
Steering ratio: 18.7
Roof rails: chrome
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Infotainment: MBUX
Active parking system: fully automated
Mild hybrid system
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Crumple zones: front / rear
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Cupholders: front / rear / third row
Reading lights: front / rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Third row headrests: adjustable / 2
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Parking sensors: front / rear
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Floor mats: front / rear / third row
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center with cupholders
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Exhaust: dual tip / integrated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Front headrests: power adjustable / 2
Phone: hands free / voice operated
Driver adjustable suspension: height / ride control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / remotely operated / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / cornering
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / liftgate / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear / third row
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear / third row
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear / third row
Rear seat folding: flat / power / split
Third row seat folding: flat / power / split
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / vibrating steering wheel / visual warning
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 10
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 10
Power outlet(s): 115V rear / 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS