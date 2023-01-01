$73,755+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS
GLS450 4M,7 PASSENGER,AMG SPORT,PREMIUM PKG
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS
GLS450 4M,7 PASSENGER,AMG SPORT,PREMIUM PKG
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$73,755
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Espresso Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9971
- Mileage 82,606 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 MERCEDES GLS450 4MATIC | 4MATIC AWD | 3.0 INLINE-6 | 7 PASSENGER SEATING | PREMIUM PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | FRONT HEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE HIGH | NIGHT PACKAGE | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | REAR HEATED SEATS | BACK UP CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | MB CONNECT (HERMES) | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | COLLISION WARN. WITH BRAKE INTERVENTION | REAR SUNBLINDS | KEYLESS GO | DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS | EMERGENCY SPARE TIRE | PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | ELECTRIC FOLDING 3RD ROW | CRUISE CONTROL | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2020 Mercedes Benz GLS450 features a beautiful Polar White exterior finish with a Brown/Black premium leather interior. Powered with a 3.0-litre Twin Turbo I6 engine producing 362 horsepower and 369 ft lb of torque, mated to a 9G-TRONIC transmission you will have all the power needed while providing great response from the automatic gearbox. The 4MATIC All-wheel drive system will provide you with a safe and comfortable ride in almost any road condition.
The spacious and indisputably luxurious GLS-class sits atop the Mercedes-Benz SUV hierarchy. For easy access and comfort the 3rd Row is electronically foldable. The Front and Second row seats are also heated. The front row seats also have a Ventilation function. You and your passengers will also be able to enjoy the view through the massive Panoramic Sunroof.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Suspension
Convenience
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Platinum Cars Inc.
Platinum Cars Inc.
Call Dealer
416-510-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333