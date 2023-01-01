2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Menu
2020 MERCEDES BENZ S560 | AWD 4MATIC | 4.L V8 | 463 HP | LONG WHEEL BASE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | AMG STYLING | PARKING PACKAGE HIGH | DRIVING PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | FRONT COMFORT HEATING PACKAGE | DYNAMIC SEATS | HEATED REAR AND FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION | DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS | NAPPA LEATHER SEATS | BURMESTER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | DISTRONIC PLUS ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | HERMES - COMMUNICATION MODULE LTE | AMBIANCE LIGHTING | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX

54,027 KM

S560 4MATIC,LWB,AMG SPORT,AMG STYLING,360 CAM,HUD

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

54,027KM
VIN WDDUG8GB9LA522827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9954
  • Mileage 54,027 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 MERCEDES BENZ S560 | AWD 4MATIC | 4.L V8 | 463 HP | LONG WHEEL BASE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | AMG STYLING | PARKING PACKAGE HIGH | DRIVING PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | FRONT COMFORT HEATING PACKAGE | DYNAMIC SEATS | HEATED REAR AND FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION | DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS | NAPPA LEATHER SEATS | BURMESTER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | DISTRONIC PLUS ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | HERMES - COMMUNICATION MODULE LTE | AMBIANCE LIGHTING | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The Mercedes S560 delivers a luxurious and exciting ride for you and your passengers. This 2020 Mercedes-Benz S560 4MATIC is a refresh for this generation of S-Class and it features an updated 4.0L V8 producing 463 Horsepower along with 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive through and smooth 9-Speed Automatic Transmission.Nothing rivals the world-class luxury of a Mercedes S-Class finished in a sleek Diamond White - Metallic exterior that is enhanced with AMG Styling for Front and Rear Bumpers.







The interior Boasts the famous Mercedes luxury. With Premium Black leather interior, the feel will be as luxurious as it looks. You will have Dynamic Seats in the Front which are Heated For added comfort, the Steering Wheel and Armrests are also Heated. For cold winter days, the Heated Windshield will also be an added benefit. While enjoying the smooth ride with Mercedes adjustable Suspension you will be able to enjoy the Burmester 24 Premium Sound System. This S-class also has IR Glass which means it limits the heat from Sunlight that enters the car.







The S-Class is also loaded with many driving and safety features to make your drive better. The Distronic Plus system with Adaptive Cruise Control will be perfect for long drives. The Mercedes Active Lane Change Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition will ensure that your ride will be safe and easy.







Enjoy state-of-the-art technology features like a voice-command (COMAND) Navigation system, and 360 Top View Backup Camera with Park Assist. The S-Class is a pinnacle of vehicle features and options, and this S-Class is equipped with a huge Panoramic Sunroof providing a Skyview in all conditions. Other convenient features include LED Ambient Lighting, Paddle Shifters, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless GO, ECO Start/Stop Function, Bluetooth/USB Connection, Power trunk, and much more. Safety features include front/side/curtain airbags, Traction and Stability Control, and ABS Brakes.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportatio

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Drive mode selector

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Run flat tires

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Rear seat type: bench
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front shock type: gas
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Subwoofer: 2
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Surround sound: 5.1
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Side door type: soft close
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Total speakers: 11
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Alternator: 150 amps
Power door locks: auto-locking
Wheel spokes: 5
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Axle ratio: 2.65
Steering ratio: 15.5
Sunshade: power side window
Internet radio app: Gracenote
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Lane deviation sensors
Front brake diameter: 13.2
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Rear moonroof / sunroof: power glass
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Hard drive: 10GB
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Headliner trim: leather
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Automatic emergency braking: front
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
Crosswind stabilization
Battery rating: 520 CCA
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Active parking system: fully automated
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Side airbags: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Steering wheel trim: leather / wood
Parking sensors: front / rear
Storage: door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / memory card slot
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / voice operated
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Exhaust: dual tip / integrated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle
Navigation system: hard drive / voice operated
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / remotely operated / tilt/slide
Front headrests: power adjustable / 2
Phone: hands free / voice operated
Driver adjustable suspension: height / ride control
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / sensor-activated
Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / cornering / wiper activated
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 16
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 16
Laminated glass: acoustic / infrared-reflecting
Armrests: rear center folding with storage / rear center with cupholders
Power outlet(s): 115V front / 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / vibrating steering wheel / visual warning
Front wipers: integrated washer jets / rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent

