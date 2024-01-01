Menu
2020 MINI 5 Door

33,788 KM

Details Features

$31,991

+ tax & licensing
2020 MINI 5 Door

Cooper S ACCIDENT FREE TRADE WITHE OEM ALL SEASON TIRES AND SNOWS ON STEEL WHEELS.

2020 MINI 5 Door

Cooper S ACCIDENT FREE TRADE WITHE OEM ALL SEASON TIRES AND SNOWS ON STEEL WHEELS.

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

$31,991

+ taxes & licensing

33,788KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMWXU9C06L2M03652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 33,788 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-XXXX

416-239-1217

