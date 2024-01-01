$31,991+ tax & licensing
2020 MINI 5 Door
Cooper S ACCIDENT FREE TRADE WITHE OEM ALL SEASON TIRES AND SNOWS ON STEEL WHEELS.
Location
Sherway Nissan
1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5
416-239-1217
33,788KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMWXU9C06L2M03652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 33,788 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Sherway Nissan
