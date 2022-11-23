Menu
2020 MINI Cooper

35,766 KM

Details

$32,970

+ tax & licensing
$32,970

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 MINI Cooper

2020 MINI Cooper

S 3 Door W/ Pano Glass Roof, Nav, Heated Front Seats

2020 MINI Cooper

S 3 Door W/ Pano Glass Roof, Nav, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,970

+ taxes & licensing

35,766KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9407353
  • Stock #: 16530
  • VIN: WMWXR5C08L2M32807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16530
  • Mileage 35,766 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation
Park Distance Control
Panoramic Glass Roof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

