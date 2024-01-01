$19,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Moonroof, Bluetooth
2020 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Moonroof, Bluetooth
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,476KM
VIN 1N4BL4DW5LN300748
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 32639
- Mileage 53,476 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rearview Monitor, Push Button Start, Garage Door Opener and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Nissan Altima include:
Rearview Monitor
Push Button Start
Garage Door Opener
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Driver's Seat
Bluetooth
USB
Power Moonroof
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32639
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Interior
Garage door opener
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Convenience
Intelligent Cruise Control
Safety
Rearview monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
USB
AUX
Blind spot warning
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
2020 Nissan Altima