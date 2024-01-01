Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rearview Monitor, Push Button Start, Garage Door Opener and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Nissan Altima include:

Rearview Monitor
Push Button Start
Garage Door Opener
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Drivers Seat
Bluetooth
USB
Power Moonroof

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32639

2020 Nissan Altima

53,476 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Moonroof, Bluetooth

12014149

2020 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Moonroof, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
53,476KM
VIN 1N4BL4DW5LN300748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 32639
  • Mileage 53,476 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rearview Monitor, Push Button Start, Garage Door Opener and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Nissan Altima include:

Rearview Monitor
Push Button Start
Garage Door Opener
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Driver's Seat
Bluetooth
USB
Power Moonroof

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32639

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Garage door opener
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Intelligent Cruise Control

Safety

Rearview monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

USB
AUX
Blind spot warning
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
