Low km kicks SV>Intelligent Key>Remote start>Automatic > Alloy Wheels >Power windows and locks>Bluetooth>Steering wheel controls> Heated front seats>Back up camera>Lane departure warning>Forward collision warning Apple carplay/Android auto>Available Nissan certified preowned> trade. Call us to find out how to take advantage of CPO finance rates starting at 8.99% Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing

2020 Nissan Kicks

66,471 KM

Details

$20,988

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Kicks

SV ONE OWNER TRADE WITH 66471 KMS. CLEAN CARFAX,WINDOWS, LOCKS,FORWARD COLLISION WARING,LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO ETC. NISSAN CERTIFIED PREOWNED

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
66,471KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CV5LL547580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 66,471 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km kicks SV>Intelligent Key>Remote start>Automatic > Alloy Wheels >Power windows and locks>Bluetooth>Steering wheel controls>
Heated front seats>Back up camera>Lane departure warning>Forward collision warning Apple carplay/Android auto>Available Nissan certified preowned> trade.

Call us to find out how to take advantage of CPO finance rates starting at 8.99%

Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

Primary

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5
416-239-1217

(click to show)

416-239-1217

2020 Nissan Kicks