This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Parking Aids, Heated Front Seats, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Nissan Kicks include:

Parking Aids
Heated Front Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
USB Port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Bluetooth
A/C
12v Outlet

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41551

2020 Nissan Kicks

60,198 KM

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Kicks

SR w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

12023551

2020 Nissan Kicks

SR w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,198KM
VIN 3N1CP5DV5LL552261

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 60,198 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Parking Aids, Heated Front Seats, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Nissan Kicks include:

Parking Aids
Heated Front Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
USB Port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Bluetooth
A/C
12v Outlet

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41551

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose Premium Sound System

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
360 degree camera
Driver Attention Alert
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Parking Aids

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Nissan Kicks