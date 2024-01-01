Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Nissan Murano

32,610 KM

Details

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Murano

SL AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

2020 Nissan Murano

SL AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

32,610KM
Used
VIN 5N1AZ2CS9LN155183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,610 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Traction Control System
Vehicle dynamic control
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Rearview monitor
Rear sonar system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Convenience

Intelligent Cruise Control

Exterior

Automatic on/off headlights

Additional Features

Power Front Seats
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Heated Outboard Rear Seats
Nissan Intelligent Key
Driver Memory Seat
Led Headlights
Blind spot warning
USB Ports
High Beam Assist
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Intelligent Around View Monitor
INTELLIGENT FORWARD COLLISION WARNING
MOTION ACTIVATED LIFTGATE
DUAL PANEL PANORAMIC MOONROOF
Front & Rear Sonar System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Nissan Murano