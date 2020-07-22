Menu
2020 Nissan Murano

950 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Quality Motors

416-264-1300

2020 Nissan Murano

2020 Nissan Murano

AWD SV

2020 Nissan Murano

AWD SV

Location

Toronto Quality Motors

3293 Lawrence Ave East, Toronto, ON M1H 1A5

416-264-1300

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

950KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5637159
  • Stock #: 127034
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2BS4LN127034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 127034
  • Mileage 950 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Nissan Murano SV AWD COMES LOADED WITH  CLOTH SUEDE SEATS, ERGONOMIC DESIGN, ECONOMICAL FUEL EFFICIENCY, POWER SEAT ADJUSTMENTS, REAR PASSENGER CHARGING STATION, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS/MIRRORS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFT GATE, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, HANDSFREE, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC SUN ROOF, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!! previous rental


At Toronto Quality Motors your satisfaction is our primary concern. If you value low prices and variety of high-quality vehicles and the highest value for your trade-in, Toronto Quality Motors is the first and last place you will need to shop for a used vehicle. Our service department will ensure your vehicle is in its best condition, giving extra care where it is needed. Serving Toronto and the GTA, we are committed to delivering the best sales and service experience. We would like to have the chance to earn your business, come out and see our used vehicle line-up! *


ALL CREDIT WELCOME. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT. We  also specialise in financing applicants with CASH INCOME/SELF EMPLOYED, NEW COMERS, REFUGEES, INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS ETC.


FINANCING RATE AS LOW AS 4.99 % ...OAC ** APPLY ONLINE at www.torontoqualitymotors.ca/car-loan-application


For a complete list of our inventory visit us at www.torontoqualitymotors.ca


DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $695 


VEHICLE LOCATION: 3293 LAWRENCE AVENUE EAST, SCARBOROUGH, M1H 1A5


For  more information please call 1 888 395 4243, 416-838-2642, 416-264-1300 


 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Email Toronto Quality Motors

Toronto Quality Motors

Toronto Quality Motors

3293 Lawrence Ave East, Toronto, ON M1H 1A5

416-264-XXXX

416-264-1300

416-838-2642 / 416-264-4378
