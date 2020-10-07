Menu
2020 Nissan Murano

18,250 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Quality Motors

416-264-1300

2020 Nissan Murano

2020 Nissan Murano

AWD SV

2020 Nissan Murano

AWD SV

Location

Toronto Quality Motors

3293 Lawrence Ave East, Toronto, ON M1H 1A5

416-264-1300

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

18,250KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6126036
  Stock #: 116362
  VIN: 5N1AZ2BSXLN116362

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Graphite
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # 116362
  Mileage 18,250 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 NISSNA MURANO , Key features: heated side mirrors, eight-way power driver's seat, heated front seats, backup camera, passive keyless entry and automatic headlights, dual-zone climate control, alloy wheels, Bluetooth.. and more..


ALL CREDIT WELCOME!! FINANCING AVAILABLE * BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED, DIVORCE... NO PROBLEM. %100 APPROVED? IN HOUSE FINANCING RATE AS LOW AS 4.99 % ...OAC ** APPLY ONLINE AT: www.autoloanapplication.ca *


OVER 200 CARS TO CHOOSE FROM ..PLEASE CHECK US OUT AT


www.torontoqualitymotors.com PLEASE CALL 1888 395 4243 or 416 264 1300,


Vehicle location : 3293 LAWRENCE AVENUE EAST, SCARBOROUGH, M1H 1A5 . 


All vehicles we sell are driveble after cerrification please see dealer for details. This vehicle is not drivable and not certiified, certification is avablable for $695...previous daily rental

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Toronto Quality Motors

Toronto Quality Motors

3293 Lawrence Ave East, Toronto, ON M1H 1A5

416-264-XXXX

416-264-1300

416-838-2642 / 416-264-4378
