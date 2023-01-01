Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Murano

99,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,350

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,350

+ taxes & licensing

BELL AUTO INC.

1-877-378-8581

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Murano

2020 Nissan Murano

SV, Pano, Navi, BackUpCam, BlindSpot, AWD, CVT, RemoteStart

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Murano

SV, Pano, Navi, BackUpCam, BlindSpot, AWD, CVT, RemoteStart

Location

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

1-877-378-8581

  1. 9744718
  2. 9744718
  3. 9744718
  4. 9744718
  5. 9744718
  6. 9744718
  7. 9744718
  8. 9744718
  9. 9744718
  10. 9744718
  11. 9744718
  12. 9744718
  13. 9744718
  14. 9744718
  15. 9744718
  16. 9744718
  17. 9744718
  18. 9744718
  19. 9744718
  20. 9744718
  21. 9744718
  22. 9744718
  23. 9744718
  24. 9744718
  25. 9744718
  26. 9744718
  27. 9744718
  28. 9744718
Contact Seller

$31,350

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
99,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9744718
  • Stock #: 12112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12112
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED, CLEAN, AWD, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACK UP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, LANE DEPARTURE ASISST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, CVT, POWER REAR HATCH, BLIND SPOT, ROOF RACK, SPOILER, PUSH START, REMOTE START, DUAL SHIFT, HEATED MIRRORS, HEATED SEATS, POWER STEERING, TURBO CHARGED, FOG LIGHTS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, CENTER ARM REST, CHILD-SAFETY LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, DRIVER FOOT REST, LEATHER WRAP WHEEL, PASSENGER AIRBAG ON/OFF, RAIN SENSOR WIPERS, REAR CHILD SAFETY LOCKS, REAR CUPHOLDER, REAR DEFROSTER, SECURITY SYSTEM, STEERING WHEEL CONTROL, TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, INTERMITTENT WIPERS, INSIDE HOOD RELEASE, VOICE TELEMATICS, CARGO SPACE LIGHTS AND MUCH MORE This 2020 NISSAN MURANO, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. *** 100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified for an additional $399, if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO * is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 8 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT * For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #2020 #NISSAN #MURANO #NISSANMURANO #20NISSAN #2020MURANO Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Lane Departure Assist
Blind Spot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
remote start
Navigation System
Inside Hood Release
glove box
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Touch Screen
Center Arm Rest
Steering Wheel Control
PUSH START
CVT
COLLISION PREVENTION
Dual Shift Mode
Dual Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From BELL AUTO INC.

2016 BMW 7 Series 75...
 142,000 KM
$33,450 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q3 Komfort...
 110,000 KM
$29,250 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A5 Sportba...
 77,000 KM
$36,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from BELL AUTO INC.
Video Calls
Home Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email BELL AUTO INC.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
BELL AUTO INC.

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

Call Dealer

1-877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-378-8581

Alternate Numbers
416-736-8880
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory