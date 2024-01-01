$28,991+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Pathfinder
SV Tech ONE OWNER TRADE WITH 38000 KMS. AFFORDABLE 7 PASSENGER WITH TECH PACKAGE. NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE OWNED!
Location
Sherway Nissan
1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5
416-239-1217
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
37,834KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DR2BM6LC648623
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # P6854
- Mileage 37,834 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
2020 Nissan Pathfinder