Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R22C9 as of 08/24/2023.

2020 Nissan Qashqai

58,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,790

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Nissan Qashqai

S AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Monitor, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Qashqai

S AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Monitor, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11130301
  2. 11130301
  3. 11130301
  4. 11130301
  5. 11130301
  6. 11130301
  7. 11130301
  8. 11130301
  9. 11130301
  10. 11130301
  11. 11130301
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,790

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
58,000KM
Used
VIN JN1BJ1CW1LW365335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R22C9 as of 08/24/2023.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
7" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rearview monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Automatic on/off headlights

Seating

60/40 rear split seat

Additional Features

USB Input
Blind spot warning
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced drive assist display
Intelligent Emergency Braking
INTELLIGENT LANE INTERVENTION
INTELLIGENT FORWARD COLLISION WARNING
INTELLIGENT TRACE CONTROL
Intelligent Ride Control
12v Power Port
Intelligent Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Honda Civic Sedan SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Honda Civic Sedan SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 93,574 KM $19,490 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 25,500 KM $43,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Camry SE UPGRADE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Backup Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota Camry SE UPGRADE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Backup Cam 38,017 KM $32,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,790

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Qashqai