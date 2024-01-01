$22,488+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Qashqai
SL ONE OWNER TRADE. CERTIFIED PREOWNED!
Location
Sherway Nissan
1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5
416-239-1217
Certified
$22,488
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P6985
- Mileage 52,363 KM
Vehicle Description
For more information or to book a Test Drive please call us at 416-239-1217 or email us at sales@sherwaynissan.com. Price + HST and Licensing
